Editor's choice
Palestinian pedestrians and a motorcyclist commute along a road between ruins of houses, which witnesses said were damaged or destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
Serena Williams bounces a ball as she serves to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A Palestinian youth sleeps in his damaged house, with the ruins of neighboring houses visible through a destroyed portion of his wall, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Melissa Rivers, the daughter of Joan Rivers, and her son Cooper depart the funeral of her mother, comedian Joan Rivers, at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A youth struggles to drink a mouthful of homemade alcohol poured from the mouth of an idol of Sweaita Bhairab during the Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Family members of passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, cry as they gather to pray Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing September 8, 2014, on the six-month anniversary of the disappearance of the plane. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Shi'ite Houthis help a fellow protester suffering from tear gas inhalation during clashes with riot police along the main road leading to the airport in Sanaa September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
German Oliver Struempfl competes to set a new world record in carrying one liter beer mugs over a distance of 40 m in Abensberg September 7, 2014. Struempfl carried 27 mugs over 40 meters to set a new record for the Guinness book of records....more
A reveller takes part in the Gay Pride parade in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A demonstrator uses a slingshot during a protest marking the 1973 military coup in Santiago, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Palestinians hurl stones during clashes with Israeli police in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi Joz September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A devotee cries as others prepare to immerse an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Children play in the murky waters of an open drainage being repaired by workers in Manila September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Ali Badran, a 14-year-old Syrian, uses a walkie-talkie at an observation post to locate the positions of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and monitor their movements in Jabal al-Zawiya in the Idlib countryside September 7, 2014. ...more
A man holds up a French flag during a demonstration supporting a contract to deliver the Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok warship to Russia (seen in the background), at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire,...more
A devotee dries her sari after taking a dip in the waters of the river Yamuna after taking part in an immersion of an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in New Delhi September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Soldiers from the Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Azov" check vehicles at a checkpoint in the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People stand on a damaged bridge which was swept away by floods on the river Tawi in Jammu September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
History enthusiasts participate in a parade, as part of activities commemorating the 100th anniversary of the First Battle of the Marne, at the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. ...more
Radical Muslim cleric Abu Qatada speaks to the media after his hearing at the State Security Court in Amman September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Marine Le Pen, France's National Front political party leader, gestures as she attends the Front National party's weekend summer university youth meeting with her father Jean Marie Le Pen and Frejus Mayor David Rachline in Frejus September 7, 2014....more
Former French trader Jerome Kerviel and his lawyer David Koubbi leave the Fleury-Merogis prison near Paris September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Serena Williams embraces her trophy after defeating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.