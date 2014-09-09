Editor's choice
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds a a rocket-propelled grenade launcher as he takes up position in an area overlooking Baretle village, which is controlled by the Islamic State, in Khazir, on the edge of Mosul September 8, 2014. . REUTERS/Ahmed...more
Pro-Russian rebels stand near a monument during a ceremony to honor the World War Two defenders of Donetsk from Nazi forces in Donetsk September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Goel Ratzon sits in a Tel Aviv courtroom September 8, 2014. The Israeli cult leader alleged by prosecutors to have kept 21 wives under his spell for years was convicted on Monday of sexual crimes but acquitted of charges of enslavement. The suspect,...more
Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan in their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Devotees splash water on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Iraq's new premier Haider al-Abadi sits during a parliamentary session to vote on Iraq's new government at the parliament headquarters in Baghdad September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A Palestinian woman makes coffee on a fire outside her makeshift shelter near the ruins of her house, which witnesses said was destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in Al Mughraga village in the south of Gaza City September 8, 2014. ...more
The Meadow Fire burns near Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, California, in this handout photo released to Reuters on September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jeffrey Trust/National Park Service
Filmmaker and comedian Mel Brooks gestures as he places his footprints in cement, with a fake sixth finger attached to his left hand, in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A small aircraft flies past a large emerging thunderstorm during sunset near Encinitas, California September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Palestinian prepares to throw fire crackers during clashes with Israeli police in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi al-Joz September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A 1960's era Dick Tracy wrist radio is seen in District Heights, Maryland September 8, 2014. With the expected release this week of the Apple iWatch, which would be the company's first new product since 2010, Tracy's two-way wrist radio from the...more
Opposing supporters for the Yes and No campaigns, argue in Edinburgh, Scotland September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A Ukrainian serviceman inspects an abandoned house in the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdeyevka near Donetsk, Ukraine, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff reacts during a news conference at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Jack Ma, the founder and executive chairman of Alibaba Group Holding, leaves following the company's road show in New York September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A boy covers himself under an umbrella as it rains during the Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Kei Nishikori of Japan lunges for a return to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Britain's Prince William speaks with school children as he officially opens the Dickson Poon University of Oxford China Centre, in Oxford, central England September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Silhouettes of anti-government protesters are seen as they listen to a speech by their leader Tahir ul-Qadri, a Sufi cleric and leader of the political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), in front of the Parliament house in the Red Zone during the...more
Models present creations from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Indian heptathlete Swapna Barman prepares to wear her track shoes before a practice session at Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A jogger runs through the snow at Nose Hill Park during an early year snow fall in Calgary, Alberta, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush laugh on stage during a Presidential Leadership Scholars program event at the Newseum in Washington September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.