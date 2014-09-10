Editor's choice
A tractor evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An 'Air' magazine is pictured at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A general view shows the Reservoir Montsouris, a large supply of drinking water, located in the 14th district of Paris during a press visit, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Shi'ite Houthis help a fellow protester, injured during clashes with law enforcement officers, near the cabinet building in Sanaa September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A 12-year-old boy sits outside a window of his 11th-floor apartment as his relatives try to ask him to come back back inside, in Yibin, Sichuan province, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Injured boy and a man receive treatments at a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah waves after a ceremony commemorating the 2001 assassination of legendary Tajik resistance commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, in Kabul September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the Apple Watch during an Apple event at the Flint Center in Cupertino, California, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A boy collects items thrown by devotees as religious offerings next to idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, a day after they were immersed in the waters of the Sabarmati river in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad...more
A waitress poses while customers eat dinner inside iron cages at a jail-themed restaurant in the Chinese port city of Tianjin September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A visitor stands on the art installation "Big Bambu: 5,000 Arms to Hold You" at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Horse whisperer Martin Tata sits on his five-year-old horse "Primavera" as he performs a demonstration of "Indian taming" at the Polo Club Puesto Viejo ranch in Canuelas, northeast of Buenos Aires September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Members of Poland's special commando unit Lubliniec storm a building during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training centre in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9, 2014. ...more
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond poses with supporters of the 'Yes Campaign', in Edinburgh, Scotland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Parks Canada image shows one of two ships from the lost Franklin expedition in this image released on September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Parks Canada/Handout
A Mercedes sedan is pictured partially submerged in mud in the median of Interstate 15 near Glendale, Nevada September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Rodarte collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A super moon rises in the sky near the Eiffel tower as seen from Suresnes, Western Paris, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A man dressed as a horror clown poses before a so-called "Monster Casting" session for the Filmpark Babelsberg theme park in Potsdam, Germany, September 9, 2014. The theme park is casting people for an upcoming horror show. REUTERS/Hannibal
Visitors stand on the art installation "Big Bambu: 5,000 Arms to Hold You" at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Secretary of State John Kerry looks out over Baghdad from a helicopter September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
An injured man sits at a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
A performer practices a dance move before taking part in at the festivities marking the end of the annual harvest festival of Onam in Trichur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Professional stuntman Eddie Braun reacts as the steam power rocket named 'The Evel Spirit' is tested along the edge of the Snake River Canyon outside Twin Falls, Idaho, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
