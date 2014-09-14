Editor's Choice
Palestinian students look inside a classroom that witnesses said was shelled by Israel during its offensive, on the first day of the new school year east of Gaza City September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
James De La Rosa of Mexico celebrates his victory over Alfredo Angulo of Mexico with a back flip following a middleweight bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Brian
Shi'ite fighters from Mahdi Army rehearse their final tactics before advancing into Bo Hassan village in near Tikrit, northern Iraq, to fight Islamic State militants September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Star trails form over the Memorial House of the Bulgarian Communist Party on mount Buzludzha in this long exposure picture taken on September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A boy marches with a flute band during a pro-Union rally in Edinburgh, Scotland, September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Arsenal's Mathieu Debuchy reacts after being fouled during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at the Emirates stadium in London September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates after he and team mate Richard Gasquet (not pictured) defeated Tomas Berdych and Radek Stepanek of Czech Republic in their Davis Cup semi-final doubles tennis match at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris...more
A Ukrainian paratrooper rides on an armoured vehicle near Zhdanivka September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
South Africa's Springboks Marcell Coetzee (R) and Handre Pollard tackle New Zealand's All Blacks Julian Savea during their Rugby Championship match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington, September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Pope Francis blesses the Austro-Hungarian cemetery at Fogliano in Redipuglia September 13, 2014. Pope Francis marked the centenary of World War One (WWI) at the Redipuglia Military Sacrarium with a mass. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Sunderland's manager Gus Poyet (R) throws the ball to his player Patrick Van Aanholt during their English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, northern England September 13, 2014. ...more
Graffiti is sprayed near the main entrance of the Memorial House of the Bulgarian Communist Party on mount Buzludzha September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Belenenses' goalkeeper Matt Jones catches the ball near his teammate Goncalo Brandao and Sporting's Islam Slimani (R) during their Portuguese premier league soccer match at Alvalade stadium in Lisbon September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Members of the public explore the Colourscape "Festival One" sculpture at the Colourscape Music Festival on Clapham Common in London September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Female members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) walk at their camp, near the frontline of the fight against Islamic State militants, in Makhmur, south of Erbil, September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (R) scores a goal against Arsenal during their English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A Ukrainian paratrooper sits in front of his military vehicle at his position near Zhdanivka September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
James De La Rosa (L) of Mexico connects with a punch on Alfredo Angulo of Mexico during a middleweight bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Brian
