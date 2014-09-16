Edition:
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter launches mortar shells towards Zummar, controlled by Islamic State, near Mosul September 15, 2014.

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter launches mortar shells towards Zummar, controlled by Islamic State, near Mosul September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter launches mortar shells towards Zummar, controlled by Islamic State, near Mosul September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron gestures as he delivers a speech at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre in Aberdeen, Scotland September 15, 2014.

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron gestures as he delivers a speech at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre in Aberdeen, Scotland September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron gestures as he delivers a speech at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre in Aberdeen, Scotland September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Chicken farmer Craig Watts pauses while dissecting a euthanized chicken checking for disease, at C&A Farms in Fairmont, North Carolina June 11, 2014.

Chicken farmer Craig Watts pauses while dissecting a euthanized chicken checking for disease, at C&A Farms in Fairmont, North Carolina June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Chicken farmer Craig Watts pauses while dissecting a euthanized chicken checking for disease, at C&A Farms in Fairmont, North Carolina June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Singer Paloma Faith, models Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss, and photographer Mario Testino watch the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014.

Singer Paloma Faith, models Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss, and photographer Mario Testino watch the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Singer Paloma Faith, models Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss, and photographer Mario Testino watch the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A man stands in his flooded home in Zazina village, central Croatia, September 15, 2014.

A man stands in his flooded home in Zazina village, central Croatia, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A man stands in his flooded home in Zazina village, central Croatia, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" take part in a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014.

Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" take part in a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" take part in a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of the military police march during a parade commemorating Independence Day in Tegucigalpa September 15, 2014.

Members of the military police march during a parade commemorating Independence Day in Tegucigalpa September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Members of the military police march during a parade commemorating Independence Day in Tegucigalpa September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A fishing boat passes the Super Shuttle Ferry 7 which capsized in strong winds and huge waves unleashed by Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally named Luis, in Manila Bay September 15, 2014.

A fishing boat passes the Super Shuttle Ferry 7 which capsized in strong winds and huge waves unleashed by Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally named Luis, in Manila Bay September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A fishing boat passes the Super Shuttle Ferry 7 which capsized in strong winds and huge waves unleashed by Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally named Luis, in Manila Bay September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A man grieves at a cemetery in Najaf, south of Baghdad September 15, 2014.

A man grieves at a cemetery in Najaf, south of Baghdad September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A man grieves at a cemetery in Najaf, south of Baghdad September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A boy makes an offering of food at a pagoda during the Pchum Ben festival in Phnom Penh September 16, 2014.

A boy makes an offering of food at a pagoda during the Pchum Ben festival in Phnom Penh September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A boy makes an offering of food at a pagoda during the Pchum Ben festival in Phnom Penh September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A presidential guard looks through binoculars as he keeps watch at the national palace during celebrations to mark Mexico's 204th anniversary in Mexico City September 15, 2014.

A presidential guard looks through binoculars as he keeps watch at the national palace during celebrations to mark Mexico's 204th anniversary in Mexico City September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A presidential guard looks through binoculars as he keeps watch at the national palace during celebrations to mark Mexico's 204th anniversary in Mexico City September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Newly-crowned Miss America 2015 Kira Kazantsev leaps into the air while posing for photographs during her '"Toe Dip" along the beachfront of Boardwalk Hall the morning after she won the 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 15, 2014.

Newly-crowned Miss America 2015 Kira Kazantsev leaps into the air while posing for photographs during her '"Toe Dip" along the beachfront of Boardwalk Hall the morning after she won the 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey...more

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Newly-crowned Miss America 2015 Kira Kazantsev leaps into the air while posing for photographs during her '"Toe Dip" along the beachfront of Boardwalk Hall the morning after she won the 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People use wooden dumbbells during a health promotion event to mark Japan's "Respect for the Aged Day" at a temple in Tokyo's Sugamo district, an area popular among the Japanese elderly, September 15, 2014.

People use wooden dumbbells during a health promotion event to mark Japan's "Respect for the Aged Day" at a temple in Tokyo's Sugamo district, an area popular among the Japanese elderly, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
People use wooden dumbbells during a health promotion event to mark Japan's "Respect for the Aged Day" at a temple in Tokyo's Sugamo district, an area popular among the Japanese elderly, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A volunteer of Ukrainian self-defence battalion "Azov" talks to his girlfriend after returning from the front line in Eastern regions of Ukraine, in Kiev September 15, 2014.

A volunteer of Ukrainian self-defence battalion "Azov" talks to his girlfriend after returning from the front line in Eastern regions of Ukraine, in Kiev September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A volunteer of Ukrainian self-defence battalion "Azov" talks to his girlfriend after returning from the front line in Eastern regions of Ukraine, in Kiev September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A worker is rescued by colleagues and fire-fighters after he was trapped in a cave-in at a construction site in Wuhan, Hubei province, September 12, 2014.

A worker is rescued by colleagues and fire-fighters after he was trapped in a cave-in at a construction site in Wuhan, Hubei province, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A worker is rescued by colleagues and fire-fighters after he was trapped in a cave-in at a construction site in Wuhan, Hubei province, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A model poses with a Olympus 'PEN E PL7' camera on the press day of the world's largest fair for imaging in Cologne September 15, 2014.

A model poses with a Olympus 'PEN E PL7' camera on the press day of the world's largest fair for imaging in Cologne September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A model poses with a Olympus 'PEN E PL7' camera on the press day of the world's largest fair for imaging in Cologne September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A man passes 'Yes' campaign posters as he walk along a street in Aberdeen, Scotland, September 15, 2014.

A man passes 'Yes' campaign posters as he walk along a street in Aberdeen, Scotland, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A man passes 'Yes' campaign posters as he walk along a street in Aberdeen, Scotland, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon on one of the frontlines of Wadi Al-Dayf camp in the southern Idlib countryside September 14, 2014.

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon on one of the frontlines of Wadi Al-Dayf camp in the southern Idlib countryside September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon on one of the frontlines of Wadi Al-Dayf camp in the southern Idlib countryside September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, members of the punk protest band Pussy Riot, take their seats onstage for a forum at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts September 15, 2014.

Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, members of the punk protest band Pussy Riot, take their seats onstage for a forum at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian...more

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, members of the punk protest band Pussy Riot, take their seats onstage for a forum at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People load parts of the wreckage of a Syrian war plane onto a truck after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014.

People load parts of the wreckage of a Syrian war plane onto a truck after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
People load parts of the wreckage of a Syrian war plane onto a truck after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. troops carry the dead body of a soldier from a NATO-led international military force, at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul September 16, 2014.

U.S. troops carry the dead body of a soldier from a NATO-led international military force, at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul September 16, 2014. . REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
U.S. troops carry the dead body of a soldier from a NATO-led international military force, at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul September 16, 2014. . REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A fire victim looks at the ruins of his house razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014.

A fire victim looks at the ruins of his house razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A fire victim looks at the ruins of his house razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Stylists put a wig on a model backstage before the presentation of the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014.

Stylists put a wig on a model backstage before the presentation of the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Stylists put a wig on a model backstage before the presentation of the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Kristen Bell gestures next to her husband and cast member Dax Shepard at the premiere of "This Is Where I Leave You" in Hollywood, California September 15, 2014.

Actress Kristen Bell gestures next to her husband and cast member Dax Shepard at the premiere of "This Is Where I Leave You" in Hollywood, California September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Actress Kristen Bell gestures next to her husband and cast member Dax Shepard at the premiere of "This Is Where I Leave You" in Hollywood, California September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
