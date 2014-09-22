Editor's Choice
Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war (POWs), enter a bus after being exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Medics tend to a man's injuries, which activists say were sustained from two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in a field hospital in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badra...more
A boy rides his cow on a paddy field as he returns back home in Svay Rieng province, Cambodia, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A Turkish soldier helps Syrian Kurds with their luggage after they crossed into Turkey, at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man, injured from what activists say were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, reacts in a field hospital in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
A stylist applies a 24 karat gold temporary tattoo on a model during a beauty workshop at Milan Fashion week September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Winner Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain sprays champagne over second-placed Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany during the podium ceremony after the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in...more
Volunteers plant ceramic poppies for the art installation called "Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red" at the Tower of London September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Falcon 9 rocket is launched by Space Exploration Technologies on its fourth cargo resupply service mission to the International Space Station, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Brown
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Syrian Kurds walk after crossing into Turkey at the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Eric Frost, who is on a golfing holiday from Freeland, Michigan, U.S., poses for a photograph as he hits a tee shot on the King's course at Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A general view shows a damaged hotel in San Jose del Cabo, after Hurricane Odile hit Baja California September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Performance artist John Bonafede marches on his hands as he drags dry ice, in representation of glaciers, while taking part in the People's Climate March through Times Square, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Shi'ite fighter from Saraya al-Salam is pictured during clashes with Islamic State (IS) militants in Jurf al-Sakhar, September 20, 2014. Picture taken September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Klimov (R) jumps for the ball against Palestinian Ahmed Younis during their men's basketball qualifying game at the Samsan World Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Issei...more
A driver sits inside a bus during an exchange of prisoners-of-war (POWs) near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man removes muddied bedding from a hospital ward which was damaged by flooding in Srinagar, India-Administered Kashmir, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Pope Francis waves as he arrives in Tirana for his one-day pastoral visit to Albania, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Tennis player Li Na of China wipes her tears during a news conference announcing her retirement in Beijing, China, September 21, 2014. Li, Asia's only grand slam singles champion, announced her retirement from tennis, succumbing to the effect of...more
Germany's Christian Fromm, Sebastian Schwarz and Sebastian Kuhner (L-R) celebrate their third place at the Volleyball Men's World Championship final at Spodek Arena in Katowice September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas embraces a robot used in the film Automata during a photocall on the third day of the 62nd San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
Women dressed in traditional attire pose as they take part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance ahead of Navratri festival in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Canadian escape artist Dean Gunnarson performs an escape above a lake in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.