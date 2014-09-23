Editor's choice
A Palestinian boy uses a torch outside his family's destroyed house as others light fire to illuminate the devastated area in the east of Gaza City September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A dancer poses for a photograph as part of the "Dance as Art" photo project in Times Square in New York September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Released members of the Ukrainian government forces walk past a Ukrainian serviceman after they are freed following a prisoners-of-war exchange, near Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter keeps guard as his colleagues train before deploying to fight the Islamic State, at a temporary military camp near the front line in Gwar, northern Iraq September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A cancer patient dances with a cadet from Nicaragua's Military Academy during her "Quinceanera" (15th birthday) party at a hotel in Managua September 20, 2014. A quinceanera is a traditional celebration for a girl turning 15. The Nicaragua's...more
A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the school premises, at the resumption of private schools, in Lagos September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Turkish Kurdish protesters clash with Turkish security forces during a pro-Kurdish protest near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Shi'ite Houthi rebel holds his weapon as he enters a tank at the compound of the army's First Armoured Division, after they took over it, in Sanaa September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Relatives mourn next to the covered body of Anna Korennaya, 50, whom they said was killed during a rocket shelling a day before in the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Migrant workers play sepak takraw in Bangkok September 17, 2014. The sport, native to Southeast Asia, sees players use any part of their bodies except their hands and arms to send a rattan ball into the opposing court. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Ukrainian serviceman sits at a checkpoint during a prisoners-of-war (POWs) exchange near Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Palestinian farmer Mahmoud Amarneh carries dry tobacco in his field to make local cigarettes in the town of Ya'bad near the West Bank city of Jenin September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
China's Shang Chunsong prepares to compete in the uneven bars event of the women's individual all-around final artistic gymnastics competition at the Namdong Gymnasium Club during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim...more
Palestinians try to put out a fire at the scene where Israeli troops shot dead two Palestinians, Marwan Kawasme and Amar Abu Aysha, in the West Bank city of Hebron September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man tries to hold onto his umbrella as Typhoon Fung-Wong passes near the coastal area of Shanghai September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protestors shout slogans while taking part in the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York on September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Turkish Kurdish protester shoots firecrackers at a riot police vehicle during clashes at a protest near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A passer-by walks past a building that was damaged in the recent shelling, in the town of Yasinovataya, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
African migrants pray outside Holot open detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert September 22, 2014. REUTERS/ \Amir Cohen
A Palestinian girl looks out through her family's damaged house, which witnesses said was shelled by Israel during the seven-week offensive, in the devastated area of the east of Gaza City September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Newly arrived Syrian Kurdish refugees sit by a fence after crossing into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett pose on the balcony of Brussels townhall after a news conference, ahead of their concert, at Brussels Grand Place September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A woman sits inside a basement used as a shelter from the recent shelling in the town of Yasinovataya, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Secret Service Uniformed Division officer and his dog stand watch at the north fence of the White House, along Pennsylvania Avenue, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
