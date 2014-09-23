A cancer patient dances with a cadet from Nicaragua's Military Academy during her "Quinceanera" (15th birthday) party at a hotel in Managua September 20, 2014. A quinceanera is a traditional celebration for a girl turning 15. The Nicaragua's...more

A cancer patient dances with a cadet from Nicaragua's Military Academy during her "Quinceanera" (15th birthday) party at a hotel in Managua September 20, 2014. A quinceanera is a traditional celebration for a girl turning 15. The Nicaragua's Association of Mother and Father of Children with Leukemia and Cancer organizes quinceaneras for cancer patients annually, and there were 44 celebrants in 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

