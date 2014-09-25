Editor's Choice
A Kurdish Syrian refugee waits for transport during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Models sit on the catwalk as they present creations at the end of Belgian designer Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Alaa, an ambulance driver, feeds cats in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo, Syria, September 24, 2014. Alaa buys about $4 of meat everyday to feed about 150 abandoned cats in Masaken Hanano, a neighborhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A view shows a wedding dress train trailed along shrubs and forming a heart shape during a promotional event for a tourism valley in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, September 24, 2014. The long wedding dress train measures around 13,450 feet, cost...more
Padlocks clipped by lovers are seen on the fence of the Pont des Arts over the River Seine in Paris, France, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Residents look for survivors amid rubble after what activists say were four air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
U.S. Air Force pilots with the Thunderbirds perform the calypso pass maneuver in F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during a practice session prior to the Gunfighter Skies air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/US Air...more
A Turkana man looks on as he hangs fish to dry at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A devotee lights candles at a Chinese shrine during the annual vegetarian festival in Bangkok, Thailand, September 24, 2014. The festival celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the...more
A Turkana man sleeps on the western shore of Lake Turkana close to Todonyang near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya on September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
South Korea's Hong Seung-hyun strikes the ball against Japan's Toshitaka Naito during their men's team sepaktakraw game at the Bucheon Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An injured man rests in a field hospital after what activists say were four air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
A staff member plays a shot towards a putting green on a lake from a tee ground on top of a hill, at Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A person wearing a Batman mask speaks prior to a City Council vote to increase minimum wage at City Hall in Los Angeles, California September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taiwan's Huang Shih Hsu performs a lift during the women's 69kg weightlifting competition at the Moonlight Festival Garden during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
"Castellers de Barcelona" form a human tower during a demonstration at the festival of the patron saint of Barcelona "The Virgin of Mercy" at Sant Jaume square in Barcelona, Spain, September 24, 2014 . REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
President Barack Obama meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi during the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
China's Chen Bingbing competes against South Korea's Oh Hana in the women's foil team final at Goyang Stadium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
European Ryder Cup player Sergio Garcia holds police sniffer dog Jura on the 18th tee during practice ahead of the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Shi'ite Houthi rebels swim at the house of the business tycoon and Islah party leader Hameed al-Hamar after they took control of it in Sanaa, Yemen, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Miganur Rahman, a Bangladeshi Muslim immigrant, performs the night-time Islamic Isha prayer while commuting through the Times Square subway station in Midtown Manhattan, New York September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A portrait of mountain guide of Frenchman Herve Gourdel hangs near a French flag outside the town hall in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, September 24, 2014. Algerian militants have released a video that appears to show them beheading Gourdel. REUTERS/Patrice...more
A man carries an injured man through damage after what activists say were four air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Folk dancers perform Dandiya, a traditional dance, during a rehearsal ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad, India, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
