Kurdish Syrian refugees carry their belongings after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Turkana woman carrying a load on her head stands by donkeys as she and her family relocate to another place in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 26, 2014.REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, September 26, 2014
New York Yankees' shortstop Derek Jeter celebrates his game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning in his final at bat at Yankee Stadium in New York to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 in their MLB American League Baseball Game September 25, 2014. Jeter was playing in his last game at Yankee Stadium in his final season with the Yankees. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, September 26, 2014
Philippine Navy Seals emerge from the water as part of their training at the Philippine Navy headquarters in Sangley Point, Cavite city, south of Manila September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Friday, September 26, 2014
China's Tu Xiao competes in the men's trampoline event during the gymnastics competition at the Namdong Gymnasium Club in South Korea, during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 26, 2014. Picture taken using in-camera multiple exposures. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Friday, September 26, 2014
A pair of U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria, in this U.S. Air Force handout photo taken early in the morning of September 23, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch

Friday, September 26, 2014
A woman is seen in silhouette walking through Grand Central Station in New York, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, September 26, 2014
A woman poses for photos with a wax statue of New York Yankees' Derek Jeter at Madame Tussauds museum in the Manhattan borough of New York September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, September 26, 2014
An actor, playing the role of a vaccine against the Ebola, performs in front of students during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, September 26, 2014
Feifei, 21, undergoes a breast implant surgery at a hospital in Hefei, Anhui province, September 1, 2014. Feifei, who is a third-year university student and a part-time model, received a free breast implant surgery which costs about 300,000 yuan ($48,881), in return for advertising for the hospital. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Debris flies after the Soyuz TMA-14M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station crew of Barry Wilmore of the U.S., and Alexander Samokutyaev and Elena Serova of Russia blasted off from the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, September 26, 2014
A member of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent carries a Kurdish Syrian refugee girl to the first aid tent after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, September 26, 2014
South Korea's Shin Alam competes against China's Xu Anqi during their women's epee team fencing competition final at Goyang Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Friday, September 26, 2014
France's former president Nicolas Sarkozy attends a political rally as he campaigns for the leadership of the UMP political party in Lambersart, northern France, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol (

Friday, September 26, 2014
A soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad smokes while resting on a tank in Adra al-Omalia, after taking control of the area from rebel fighters September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Friday, September 26, 2014
Shi'ite fighters, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State, run as they take part in field training in the desert region between Kerbala and Najaf, south of Baghdad, Iraq, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Friday, September 26, 2014
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is escorted to the podium for his address to the 69th United Nations General Assembly at United Nations Headquarters in New York, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, September 26, 2014
Kazakstan's Zhazira Zhapparkul kisses the weights after lifting 145kg on her third attempt in the women's clean and jerk 75kg weightlifting competition at the Moonlight Garden Venue in South Korea, during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Friday, September 26, 2014
Residents look for survivors under debris after what activists say were four air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Friday, September 26, 2014
Kurdish Syrian refugees stand in a truck at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Journalists use their mobile phones as they take cover during a shelling alert at the checkpoint near the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Friday, September 26, 2014
Participants adjust their make up backstage during a breast model contest in Hefei, Anhui province September 24, 2014. Over 100 models participated in this contest, which was held by a cosmetic company. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
A worker takes a picture of the "Unconditional Surrender" sculpture by artist Seward Johnson of the U.S. during its installation outside the Memorial of Caen museum in Caen, France, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Friday, September 26, 2014
A friend of Li Guojun drives a homemade tank-shaped vehicle, in Kangping county, Shenyang, Liaoning province, September 26, 2014. Li, a farmer who is a fan of tanks, spent six months with help from his friends, to construct the vehicle which weighs 2.5 tons, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
