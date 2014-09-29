Editor's Choice
A protester (C) raises his umbrellas in front of tear gas which was fired by riot police to disperse protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014. ...more
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and firefighters conduct rescue operations at mountain lodges, covered with volcanic ash as volcanic smoke rises near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures September 28, 2014, in...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while speaking at Madison Square Garden in New York, during a visit to the United States, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin stand in a water taxi on the Grand Canal in Venice September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Members of the Ukrainian government forces, who are prisoners-of-war (POWs), sit inside a bus as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A gate at a mental hospital that was destroyed during heavy fighting between Ukrainian army and pro-Russian rebels in June is pictured in the village of Semyonovka, near the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk, September 28, 2014. The words on the...more
Participants are covered in paint as they take part in a Color Run event in east London September 28, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
Japan's Saori Yoshida (blue) fights Mongolia's Byambatseren Sundev during her women's 55kg freestyle gold medal wrestling match at Dowon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Syrian Kurds wait near Mursitpinar border crossing to return to their homes in the Syrian city of Kobani, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Police officers sleep as protesters (not pictured) block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Francesca Schiavone of Italy returns a volley from between her legs during her women's singles match against Samantha Stosur of Australia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Workers clear broken glass from windows at a group of companies belonging to business tycoon Tawfeek Abdo Al-Raheem, which was damaged by fighting between Shi'ite Houthi rebels and government forces, in Sanaa September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed...more
Turkish soldiers stand guard near Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Riot police fire teargas to disperse protesters after thousands of demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS
Riot police use pepper spray as they clash with protesters, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Team Europe golfers pour champagne over captain Paul McGinley as they celebrate retaining the Ryder Cup, during the closing ceremony of the 40th Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A supporter holds up U.S. and Indian national flags as he assembles with a large crowd of people in Times Square to watch the speech by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi simulcast on a giant screen in New York September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo...more
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard on a road during a prisoners-of-war (POWs) exchange, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
