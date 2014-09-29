Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 29, 2014 | 9:40am EDT

Editor's choice

A protester raises his umbrellas in front of tear gas which was fired by riot police to disperse protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A protester raises his umbrellas in front of tear gas which was fired by riot police to disperse protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014....more

Monday, September 29, 2014
A protester raises his umbrellas in front of tear gas which was fired by riot police to disperse protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
1 / 24
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers and firefighters conduct rescue operations at mountain lodges, covered with volcanic ash as volcanic smoke rises near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers and firefighters conduct rescue operations at mountain lodges, covered with volcanic ash as volcanic smoke rises near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures September 28, 2014. ...more

Monday, September 29, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers and firefighters conduct rescue operations at mountain lodges, covered with volcanic ash as volcanic smoke rises near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Close
2 / 24
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while speaking at Madison Square Garden in New York, during a visit to the United States, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while speaking at Madison Square Garden in New York, during a visit to the United States, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 29, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while speaking at Madison Square Garden in New York, during a visit to the United States, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 24
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin stand in a water taxi on the Grand Canal in Venice September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin stand in a water taxi on the Grand Canal in Venice September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 29, 2014
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin stand in a water taxi on the Grand Canal in Venice September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
4 / 24
Members of the Ukrainian government forces, who are prisoners-of-war sit inside a bus as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Members of the Ukrainian government forces, who are prisoners-of-war sit inside a bus as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, September 29, 2014
Members of the Ukrainian government forces, who are prisoners-of-war sit inside a bus as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
5 / 24
People react after a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin was toppled by protesters during a rally organized by pro-Ukraine supporters in the center of the eastern Ukrainian town of Kharkiv September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People react after a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin was toppled by protesters during a rally organized by pro-Ukraine supporters in the center of the eastern Ukrainian town of Kharkiv September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, September 29, 2014
People react after a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin was toppled by protesters during a rally organized by pro-Ukraine supporters in the center of the eastern Ukrainian town of Kharkiv September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 24
Syrian Kurds wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian Kurds wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, September 29, 2014
Syrian Kurds wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
7 / 24
Riot police fire teargas to disperse protesters after thousands of demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Riot police fire teargas to disperse protesters after thousands of demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, September 29, 2014
Riot police fire teargas to disperse protesters after thousands of demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 24
Syrian Kurds wait near Mursitpinar border crossing to return to their homes in the Syrian city of Kobani, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian Kurds wait near Mursitpinar border crossing to return to their homes in the Syrian city of Kobani, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, September 29, 2014
Syrian Kurds wait near Mursitpinar border crossing to return to their homes in the Syrian city of Kobani, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
9 / 24
Team Europe golfers pour champagne over captain Paul McGinley as they celebrate retaining the Ryder Cup, during the closing ceremony of the 40th Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Team Europe golfers pour champagne over captain Paul McGinley as they celebrate retaining the Ryder Cup, during the closing ceremony of the 40th Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, September 29, 2014
Team Europe golfers pour champagne over captain Paul McGinley as they celebrate retaining the Ryder Cup, during the closing ceremony of the 40th Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
10 / 24
Workers clear broken glass from windows at a group of companies belonging to business tycoon Tawfeek Abdo Al-Raheem, which was damaged by fighting between Shi'ite Houthi rebels and government forces, in Sanaa September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Workers clear broken glass from windows at a group of companies belonging to business tycoon Tawfeek Abdo Al-Raheem, which was damaged by fighting between Shi'ite Houthi rebels and government forces, in Sanaa September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed...more

Monday, September 29, 2014
Workers clear broken glass from windows at a group of companies belonging to business tycoon Tawfeek Abdo Al-Raheem, which was damaged by fighting between Shi'ite Houthi rebels and government forces, in Sanaa September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
11 / 24
An Afghan girl looks on from her damaged window at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan girl looks on from her damaged window at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Monday, September 29, 2014
An Afghan girl looks on from her damaged window at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
12 / 24
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine is seen in trance as more spikes are put through his cheeks and lips before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine is seen in trance as more spikes are put through his cheeks and lips before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, September 29, 2014
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine is seen in trance as more spikes are put through his cheeks and lips before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
13 / 24
Participants are covered in paint as they take part in a Color Run event in east London September 28, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Participants are covered in paint as they take part in a Color Run event in east London September 28, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, September 29, 2014
Participants are covered in paint as they take part in a Color Run event in east London September 28, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
14 / 24
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers run after landing in a helicopter for a rescue operation near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers run after landing in a helicopter for a rescue operation near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of...more

Monday, September 29, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers run after landing in a helicopter for a rescue operation near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan
Close
15 / 24
Riot police use pepper spray as they clash with protesters, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Riot police use pepper spray as they clash with protesters, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Monday, September 29, 2014
Riot police use pepper spray as they clash with protesters, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
16 / 24
A man works as he builds a traditional swing using bamboos during the Dashain, Hinduism's biggest religious festival, in Kathmandu September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man works as he builds a traditional swing using bamboos during the Dashain, Hinduism's biggest religious festival, in Kathmandu September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, September 29, 2014
A man works as he builds a traditional swing using bamboos during the Dashain, Hinduism's biggest religious festival, in Kathmandu September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
17 / 24
Japan's Saori Yoshida fights Mongolia's Byambatseren Sundev during her women's 55kg freestyle gold medal wrestling match at Dowon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Japan's Saori Yoshida fights Mongolia's Byambatseren Sundev during her women's 55kg freestyle gold medal wrestling match at Dowon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Monday, September 29, 2014
Japan's Saori Yoshida fights Mongolia's Byambatseren Sundev during her women's 55kg freestyle gold medal wrestling match at Dowon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Close
18 / 24
A car lies in a sinkhole in the road outside the Crimean capital Simferopol, September 28, 2014. A sinkhole about eight meters wide and deep opened up on the road between Nikolayev and Yevpatoria highway; killing six people tavelling in a car which fell into the pit, according to local media. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A car lies in a sinkhole in the road outside the Crimean capital Simferopol, September 28, 2014. A sinkhole about eight meters wide and deep opened up on the road between Nikolayev and Yevpatoria highway; killing six people tavelling in a car which...more

Monday, September 29, 2014
A car lies in a sinkhole in the road outside the Crimean capital Simferopol, September 28, 2014. A sinkhole about eight meters wide and deep opened up on the road between Nikolayev and Yevpatoria highway; killing six people tavelling in a car which fell into the pit, according to local media. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
19 / 24
A gate at a mental hospital that was destroyed during heavy fighting between Ukrainian army and pro-Russian rebels in June is pictured in the village of Semyonovka, near the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A gate at a mental hospital that was destroyed during heavy fighting between Ukrainian army and pro-Russian rebels in June is pictured in the village of Semyonovka, near the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/David...more

Monday, September 29, 2014
A gate at a mental hospital that was destroyed during heavy fighting between Ukrainian army and pro-Russian rebels in June is pictured in the village of Semyonovka, near the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
20 / 24
Turkish soldiers stand guard near Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish soldiers stand guard near Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, September 29, 2014
Turkish soldiers stand guard near Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
21 / 24
Iran's Saeid Fazloula jumps into the water after he and teammate Ali Aghamirzaeijenaghrad finished second in the men's kayak double 1000m final sprint event at the Hanam Misari Canoe/Kayak Centre, during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Iran's Saeid Fazloula jumps into the water after he and teammate Ali Aghamirzaeijenaghrad finished second in the men's kayak double 1000m final sprint event at the Hanam Misari Canoe/Kayak Centre, during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, September 29,...more

Monday, September 29, 2014
Iran's Saeid Fazloula jumps into the water after he and teammate Ali Aghamirzaeijenaghrad finished second in the men's kayak double 1000m final sprint event at the Hanam Misari Canoe/Kayak Centre, during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
22 / 24
Police officers sleep as protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Police officers sleep as protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, September 29, 2014
Police officers sleep as protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
23 / 24
Monks from Buddhist organization Bodu Bala Sena attend a speech by Ashin Wirathu at a BBS convention in Colombo, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monks from Buddhist organization Bodu Bala Sena attend a speech by Ashin Wirathu at a BBS convention in Colombo, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, September 29, 2014
Monks from Buddhist organization Bodu Bala Sena attend a speech by Ashin Wirathu at a BBS convention in Colombo, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 29 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

A selection of our best images.

Sep 28 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 27 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 26 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast