Editor's choice
Protesters hold their mobile phones as they block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters, in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A female Syrian Kurdish refugee walks with her child as they wait for transportation after crossing into Turkey near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
South Korea's Jung Jihyun (red) celebrates beating Uzbekistan's Dilshodjon Turdiev in their Men's Greco-Roman 71 kg gold medal wrestling match at Dowon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Greek Roma is silhouetted as he pushes a garbage bin in front of burning tyres, that serve as a barricade to block bulldozers, during a protest in Athens, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Ailina Tsarnaev, sister of the accused Boston Marathon bombers appears in New York Criminal Court in Manhattan, New York, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Steven Hirsch/Pool
Protesters take shelter from the rain under umbrellas as they block the main street to the financial Central district outside of the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man walks along an empty street near the central financial district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin arrive at Venice city hall for a civil ceremony to formalize their wedding in Venice September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with models who stage a demonstration at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
China's Li Jinzhe competes in the men's long jump final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People's Liberation Army soldiers hold flowers during a memorial ceremony ahead of China's National Day in Jinping, Yunnan province, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine with two umbrellas pieced through his cheeks walks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters after paying homage at the Mahatma Gandhi Statue in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Aerial view of a river in Peru's Amazon region of Loreto, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds up a photograph as he addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man stands on rubble of damaged buildings at a site hit by what activists was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Qadi Askar district of Aleppo September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Amit Kumar, 14, a performer, gets makeup applied before performing the role of the Hindu lord Rama in a religious play ahead of Dussehra in the northern Indian city of Allahabad September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
An American who calls himself "Hunter" aims his rifle near the town of Yasynuvata September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers run after landing in a helicopter for a rescue operation near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of...more
A Turkish Kurdish protestor throws back a tear gas capsule at riot police near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Palestinian man removes belongings from his house that witnesses said was damaged during the seven-week Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A U.S Air Force KC-10 Extender refuels an F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft prior to strike operations in Syria in this September 26, 2014 photo released on September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Russ Scalf/U.S. Air Force photo/Handout
An unidentified man holds a gun after forcing an employee of the Saint Peter Hotel to put on what he claims is a vest loaded with explosives, on a balcony of the hotel in Brasilia, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A woman looks at Source material from the artist's archive by Tris Vonna-Michell, at Tate Britain in London September 29, 2014. Vonna-Michell is one of four artists shortlisted for the Turner Prize 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People react after a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin was toppled by protesters during a rally organized by pro-Ukraine supporters in the center of the eastern Ukrainian town of Kharkiv September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Yan Changzai, CEO of down processing and manufacturing company Snowbird AG and COO Qiu Duoxiang throw feathers after the initial public offering of the company at the Frankfurt stock exchange September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A bridge connects parts of Senja island over a fiord, north of the Arctic Circle in Norway September 29, 2014.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester sleeps as she blocks a street near government headquarters in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
A selection of our best images.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.