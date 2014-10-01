Edition:
Protesters walk along a street as they block an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Protesters gather around the Golden Bauhinia Square before an official flag raising ceremony to commemorate the Chinese National Day in Hong Kong, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
An Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik late September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Amit Kumar, 14, a performer, gets makeup applied before performing the role of the Hindu lord Rama in a religious play ahead of Dussehra in the northern Indian city of Allahabad September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A paramilitary policeman unfurls a Chinese national flag during a flag-raising ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Hefei, Anhui province October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Photographers work during the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Syrian Kurdish refugees wait after crossing into Turkey near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Protesters stand as they block a street outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A visitor enjoys the autumn sunshine on a deck chair in St James Park, central London September 30, 2014. September is on course to be the driest since records began in 1910, according to Britain's Met Office. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Cattle graze at the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, east of Budapest late September 25, 2014. Picture taken September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A protester sleeps under an umbrella as she blocks a street outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Models present creations by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) speaks to reporters with U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (C) and Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (R) after meeting in Boehner's offices at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A man sleeps on the grass outside the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, central England September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A devotee is pictured in a trance while others (unseen) climb ladders made of metal blades during the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket late September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Ailina Tsarnaev, sister of the accused Boston Marathon bombers appears in New York Criminal Court in Manhattan, New York, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Steven Hirsch/Pool

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns a shot to Richard Gasquet of France during their men's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Catalan pro-independence supporters protest against the Spanish Constitutional Court, in front of the Generalitat de Catalunya in Barcelona September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Actress Lindsay Lohan receives directions from director Lindsay Posner before rehearsing a scene from "Speed-the-Plow" by David Mamet at the Playhouse Theatre in London September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Postman Fiete Nissen, 64, poses in his trolley on the track from the coast of Dagebuell, some 180 kilometers north of Hamburg, to the tiny North Sea islands of Oland and Langeness on his last working-day, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Competitors dive from a 1m springboard during a diving practice session at the Munhak Park Tae-hwan Aquatics Center during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Syrian Kurdish refugees sit next to their belongings in a field where they spent the night near Mursitpinar border crossing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Aerial view of a river in Peru's Amazon region of Loreto, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
German designer Karl Lagerfeld (R) appears with models who stage a demonstration at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
