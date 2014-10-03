Editor's choice
Syrian Kurdish refugees shield themselves from rain after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A man passes a bag, delivered by the Red Cross and the North Texas Food Bank, in to the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments complex where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A field and trees are covered in crushed limestone near the village of Cloghmills in Co. Antrim October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An Afghan girl waits for customers at a livestock market in Kabul October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Workers from Chatsworth House line the route of the funeral cortege before the funeral service for Deborah, Dowager Duchess of Devonshire in Edensor, central England, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Joshua Wong, leader of the student movement, delivers a speech, outside the offices of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying in Hong Kong early October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Palestinians light a fire to illuminate their area that witnesses said was devastated during the seven-week Israeli offensive in the east of Gaza City October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Anti-austerity protesters gather during a demonstration in Naples October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Renna
Maria Josefina Perez, 81, combs her hair while sitting in the front of the truck she shares with her husband in Monterrey August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Ultra-orthodox Jews gesture at a Tel Aviv beach after emptying their pockets during the Jewish New Year ritual of Tashlich, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Inmates participate in the workshop "Commedia Dell'Arte", part of the The Actors' Gang Prison Project program at the California Rehabilitation Center in Norco, California September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Japan's Fuka Tatsumi dives during a practice session before the Women's 10m Platform diving final at the Munhak Park Tae-hwan Aquatics Center during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A kilogram of raw carrots as photographed in a studio with an illustrative price tag of $19.05 US dollars, equivalent to the 120 bolivars that it costs on average to purchase in Caracas at the official exchange rate of 6.3 bolivars per dollar, in...more
Marek Hamsik of Napoli scoresa goal against Slovan Bratislava goalkeeper Dusan Pernis and Branislav Ninaj during their Europa League group I soccer match at the Arena Pasienky in Bratislava October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
A school boy dressed as Mahatma Gandhi takes part in a march to mark the 145th birth anniversary of Gandhi in New Delhi October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A dancer from Spain's National Dance Company performs during a dress rehearsal of the show "Clasicos de hoy" in Madrid October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A newly-arrived Syrian Kurdish refugee walks with her belongings after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer supersonic bomber flies over northern Iraq after conducting air strikes in Syria against ISIL targets September 27, 2014. REUTERS
A Ukrainian serviceman smokes as he stands near a radio at a checkpoint near the eastern Ukrainian town of Popasna October 2, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the Bals-Fiord near the village of Mestervik, north of the Arctic Circle, early October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
China's Liu Jiahui performs with the hoop in the individual rhythmic gymnastics competition at the Namdong Gymnasium Club during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Jewish worshippers take part in the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv October 2, 2014, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown Friday. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Students disembark from a school bus outside The Ivy Apartments, where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
People inspect damage at an oil refinery that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes at al-Khaboura village, near the Syrian town of Tel Abyad of Raqqa governate October 2, 2014. REUTERS
