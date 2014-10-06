Editors Choice

Edition:
A worker in a hazardous material suit looks out from the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, October 06, 2014
Palestinian women from Gaza pray inside the Dome of the Rock during their visit at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Monday, October 06, 2014
Jiejin Qiu, who is six months pregnant with her first baby, poses underwater during a photo shoot at a local wedding photo studio in Shanghai, China, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, October 06, 2014
A protester of the Occupy Central movement carries a shield from the 'Captain America' comic book series as he stands on a main road at the Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong, China, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Monday, October 06, 2014
Protesters install a statue with a yellow umbrella as other demonstrators block the main street to the financial Central district outside of the government headquarters building in Hong Kong, China, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, October 06, 2014
Castellers Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls start to form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain, October 5, 2014. The formation of human towers is a tradition in the area of Catalonia. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Monday, October 06, 2014
Muslims walk near the Badshahi mosque after attending a mass prayer for Eid al-Adha in Lahore, Pakistan October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Monday, October 06, 2014
A woman prays for the health of Thailand's revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, October 06, 2014
Presidential candidate Marina Silva of the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB), is mobbed as she arrives at the airport in her hometown of Rio Branco, where she will vote in the general elections, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Monday, October 06, 2014
A health worker wearing protective equipment feeds a patient being treated for Ebola at the Island Clinic in Monrovia, Liberia, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Monday, October 06, 2014
Owners and their pets attend a mass at the Saint Pierre D'Arene church to honour the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi in Nice, southeastern France, October 5, 2014. Saint Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of animals and the environment. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, October 06, 2014
Honduras police arrive in a vehicle with drug leaders Miguel Arnulfo Valle Valle (C) and his brother Luis Alonso Valle Valle (R), at the police headquarters in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Monday, October 06, 2014
Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg (bottom) of Germany leads teammate Lewis Hamilton of Britain and Williams Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland behind a safety car as they start the first lap of the rain-affected Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, October 06, 2014
A worker from a road assistance company walks through destroyed cars following a massive car accident on a motorway in northern Greece October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Monday, October 06, 2014
Yau, 22, gets down to his knees and proposes to his girlfriend Chen, 21, both university students and pro-democracy protesters. on a main street which they occupied, at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, China, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren

Monday, October 06, 2014
Muslim women attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer at Senen market in Jakarta October 5, 2014. Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Adha, marking the end of the Haj, by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Monday, October 06, 2014
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during the men's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Monday, October 06, 2014
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inspect an underground base where caves were dug by rebel fighters in al-Hareeqa village, after the forces said they have regained control of the area in Hama countryside October 5, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Monday, October 06, 2014
Migrants on board the NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix sit on the deck as the ship arrives at the port of Pozzallo in Sicily in this handout photo provided by MOAS October 5, 2014. REUTERS/MOAS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Monday, October 06, 2014
A pro-government supporter threatens to jump off a pedestrian bridge unless roadblocks set up by Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters are removed in front of the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China, October 5, 2014. After more than 3 hours the man agreed to step down and was escorted by policemen and firefighters out of the area. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, October 06, 2014
Castellers de Vilafranca form a human tower, called "castell", during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Monday, October 06, 2014
A cyclist rides on a high wheel bicycle to practices a day before the " Eroica" cycling race for old bikes in Tuscany, Italy, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, October 06, 2014
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani sit in front of their tents in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey,October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Monday, October 06, 2014
Muslim pilgrims hold umbrellas as they walk on a bridge and head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the final day of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina on the third day of Eid al-Adha, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Monday, October 06, 2014
