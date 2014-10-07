Editor's Choice
A blindfolded man suspected of passing on military information to the Syrian government waits to be interrogated after being arrested by Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters, inside an FSA-run prison in Aleppo October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An Indian village woman mourns the death of her relative whom locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, Indian-Administered Kashmire, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A black flag belonging to the Islamic State is seen near the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A protester sits under a tent as she helps to block an area around the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Neighboring people watch a man in a hazardous material suit work on cleaning the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jiejin Qiu, who is six months pregnant with her first baby, poses underwater during a photo shoot at a local wedding photo studio in Shanghai, China, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Muslim pilgrims walk on a bridge as they head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the final day of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina on the third day of Eid al-Adha, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, October 6, 2014. ...more
A view shows a part of the al-Dukhaneya neighborhood near Damascus after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/SANA
A diver leaps into a pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, during a daily inspection of the nets at a Tasmanian salmon farm owned by Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd located at Hideaway Bay, south of Hobart, Australia, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A photographer takes pictures of an installation titled "Infinity Mirrored Room - Filled With the Brilliance of Life" by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama during her exhibition at the Rufino Tamayo museum in Mexico City October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas...more
Steven Nordaby and Tony Demidio, of Calvi Electric, remove the letter 'A' from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A rider performs motorcycle stunts during the second Jerusalem Formula Road Show opposite Jerusalem's Old City walls October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Professor John O'Keefe speaks at a news conference in London October 6, 2014. Anglo-American John O'Keefe and Norwegian couple May-Britt and Edvard Moser won the 2014 Nobel Prize for medicine on Monday for discovering the brain's internal positioning...more
Forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad burn a flag of al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, which they said was left behind by rebel fighters, in Zor al-Mahruqa village, after the forces said they had regained control of the area and its surrounding...more
Vice President Joe Biden speaks with politicians and business owners in a round table discussion on raising the minimum wage at Casa Don Juan restaurant in Las Vegas, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Honeymoon murder accused Shrien Dewani sits in the dock before the start of his trial in Cape Town, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
River Plate's Carlos Sanchez reacts after missing a shot during their Argentine First Division soccer match against Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A couple takes a selfie as protesters block an area outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A protester throws stones at an armoured army vehicle during a pro-Kurdish demonstration in solidarity with people of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, in the Turkish town of Suruc in southeastern Sanliurfa...more
A farmer leads a decorated buffalo as he arrives for Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, east of Bangkok, Thailand, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers conduct rescue operations on Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in central Japan,October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan
Secondary school students walk on a highway past a roadblock, part of an area blocked off by protesters of the Occupy Central movement, on their way to school in Hong Kong, China, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A jockey competes in Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, east of Bangkok, Thailand, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
