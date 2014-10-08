Editors Choice
Health workers attend a protest outside La Paz Hospital, calling for Spain's Health Minister Ana Mato to resign after a Spanish nurse contracted Ebola, in Madrid October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A blindfolded man suspected of passing on military information to the Syrian government waits to be interrogated after being arrested by Free Syrian Army fighters, inside an FSA-run prison in Aleppo October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Protesters run from a water cannon used by riot police to disperse them in Istanbul, during a pro-Kurdish demonstration in solidarity with the people of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Sweatshirts bearing an image of Russia's President Vladimir Putin wearing sunglasses are displayed on a rack at GUM department store in central Moscow, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations on Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in central Japan, in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the...more
A woman smokes next to blood-stained stretchers placed to dry in the sun at the hospital in Schastya, near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk October 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is displayed on a damaged structure at the entrance of al-Dukhaneya neighbourhood near Damascus, as civilians carry their belongings recovered from their homes after soldiers loyal to Syria's President...more
A woman potter carries earthen pots through traditional pottery kilns in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A man dressed as comic book hero Batman waves at patient Mariana, 2, and her mother at Hospital Infantil Sabara in Sao Paulo October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An ambulance carrying a Spanish nurse infected with Ebola arrives at the Carlos III Hospital in Madrid early October 7, 2014 in this still image from video. REUTERS
Wagon trains of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn are seen at a freight railway station in the western city of Hagen October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A protester throws stones at an armoured army vehicle during a pro-Kurdish demonstration in solidarity with people of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, in the Turkish town of Suruc in southeastern Sanliurfa...more
A visitor poses for a photograph at the Museum of Optical Illusions in St. Petersburg, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A masked man speaking in what is believed to be a North American accent in a video that Islamic State militants released in September 2014 is pictured in this still frame from video obtained by Reuters October 7, 2014. REUTERS
Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura laughs as he waits to speak at a news conference after winning the 2014 Nobel Prize for Physics, with 2000 Nobel Prize for Physics winner Herbert Kroemer, at the University of California Santa Barbara in Isla...more
Indian villagers sit in a tractor trolley as they move to safer places at Devi Garh village near Jammu October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Islamic State fighter walks near a black flag belonging to the Islamic State as a Turkish army vehicle takes position near the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa...more
Students from Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos hold pictures of missing students outside the General Attorney building in Chilpancingo, in Guerrero, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Nowai Korkoyah, the mother of Thomas Eric Duncan, the first patient diagnosed with Ebola on U.S. soil, attends a news conference with Reverend Jesse Jackson in Dallas, Texas October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
