Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, as seen from Tiga Pancur village, Karo Regency in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
An injured boy is taken to a hospital in Jammu October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Buddhist monks burn Vietnamese flags made of paper as they join other protesters near the Vietnamese embassy in Phnom Penh October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A protester sits at an empty area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Poland's Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz and German Chancellor Angela Merkel review a guard of honour during a welcome ceremony at the Chancellery in Berlin, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A demonstrator is pushed by a Spanish riot police officer as a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, leaves from her apartment complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014....more
A woman in a village in Karo regency watches Mount Sinabung erupt in Indonesia's North Sumatra province October 8, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
The moon turns orange during a total lunar eclipse behind the CN Tower and the skyline during moonset in Toronto October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People walk inside Amstor shopping centre after it was shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, barks from her apartment's balcony in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Indian village girls look out from a window as they take shelter at a relief camp in Salehar village near Jammu October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An injured Kurdish protester is carried by his friend as they clash with riot police in Diyarbakir October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Smoke rises after an U.S.-led air strike in the Syrian town of Kobani Ocotber 8, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bekas
NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman and European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst (not shown) works outside the space station's Quest airlock in the first of three spacewalks for the Expedition 41 crew aboard the International Space Station in this...more
An internally displaced girl, who along with her family fled the violence in Aleppo's Handarat area, covers her face as she holds a child outside a tent in the northern countryside of Aleppo October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Kyla Ross of the U.S. competes on the uneven bars during the women's team final event at the 2014 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A Japan Self-Defense Force soldier checks toxic gas levels as others conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, in central Japan, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan
German scientist and Nobel prize winner Stefan Hell poses with a nanoscale microscope at the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry in Goettingen October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadie, 36, stands at the military camp in the village of Luhanske, eastern Ukraine September 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An armed motorcade belonging to members of Derna's Islamic Youth Council, consisting of former members of militias from the town of Derna, drive along a road in Derna, eastern Libya October 3, 2014.REUTERS/Stringer
A man carries empty water pitchers for sale in a market in the southern Indian city of Bangalore, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Actress Keira Knightley poses as she arrives for the European premiere of the film "The Imitation Game" at the BFI opening night gala at Leicester Square in London October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT TPX IMAGES OF...more
Boys are pictured through a tyre as they play soccer at a railway station camp, where refugees from South Sudan have stayed for four years, in Khartoum May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Chelsea Pensioner Albert Willis plants a ceramic poppy amongst other poppies that form part of the art installation called "Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red" at the Tower of London October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A member of Romania's Jewish community lays a wreath during ceremonies at a Holocaust memorial in Bucharest October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
7 Oct 2014
A selection of our best pictures.
