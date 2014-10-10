Edition:
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, Turkey, October 9, 2014.

Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, Turkey, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Friday, October 10, 2014
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, Turkey, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Indian children's right activist Kailash Satyarthi is congratulated by an unidentified man after winning the 2014 Nobel Peace Price at his office in New Delhi October 10, 2014.

Indian children's right activist Kailash Satyarthi is congratulated by an unidentified man after winning the 2014 Nobel Peace Price at his office in New Delhi October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 10, 2014
Indian children's right activist Kailash Satyarthi is congratulated by an unidentified man after winning the 2014 Nobel Peace Price at his office in New Delhi October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A black flag belonging to the Islamic State is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc October 9, 2014.

A black flag belonging to the Islamic State is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Friday, October 10, 2014
A black flag belonging to the Islamic State is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Pro-democracy protesters argue with a man as he walks away from an area blocked by protesters outside the government headquarters office in Hong Kong, China, October 9, 2014.

Pro-democracy protesters argue with a man as he walks away from an area blocked by protesters outside the government headquarters office in Hong Kong, China, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, October 10, 2014
Pro-democracy protesters argue with a man as he walks away from an area blocked by protesters outside the government headquarters office in Hong Kong, China, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Kurdish protesters throw stones at Turkish soldiers on an armoured vehicle trying to disperse them during a protest demanding that the Turkish government do more to help Kobani, in the northeast Syrian Kurdish city of Qamishli bordering the Turkish town of Nusaybin October 9, 2014.

Kurdish protesters throw stones at Turkish soldiers on an armoured vehicle trying to disperse them during a protest demanding that the Turkish government do more to help Kobani, in the northeast Syrian Kurdish city of Qamishli bordering the Turkish...more

Friday, October 10, 2014
Kurdish protesters throw stones at Turkish soldiers on an armoured vehicle trying to disperse them during a protest demanding that the Turkish government do more to help Kobani, in the northeast Syrian Kurdish city of Qamishli bordering the Turkish town of Nusaybin October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dyar Hasso
Javier Limon, the husband of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos who contracted Ebola, looks out of the window of a ward he is being kept isolated in, at Madrid's Carlos III hospital, Spain October 9, 2014.

Javier Limon, the husband of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos who contracted Ebola, looks out of the window of a ward he is being kept isolated in, at Madrid's Carlos III hospital, Spain October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, October 10, 2014
Javier Limon, the husband of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos who contracted Ebola, looks out of the window of a ward he is being kept isolated in, at Madrid's Carlos III hospital, Spain October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A Turkish soldier sits on top of a tank, with the Syrian town of Kobani in the background, as seen from the southeastern town of Suruc close to the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border October 10, 2014.

A Turkish soldier sits on top of a tank, with the Syrian town of Kobani in the background, as seen from the southeastern town of Suruc close to the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Friday, October 10, 2014
A Turkish soldier sits on top of a tank, with the Syrian town of Kobani in the background, as seen from the southeastern town of Suruc close to the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Shi'ite Houthi rebels carry wounded men after a suicide attack in Sanaa, Yemen, October 9, 2014.

Shi'ite Houthi rebels carry wounded men after a suicide attack in Sanaa, Yemen, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, October 10, 2014
Shi'ite Houthi rebels carry wounded men after a suicide attack in Sanaa, Yemen, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Secret Service agent guards a door as U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a visit to Cross Campus in Los Angeles, California October 9, 2014.

A Secret Service agent guards a door as U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a visit to Cross Campus in Los Angeles, California October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, October 10, 2014
A Secret Service agent guards a door as U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a visit to Cross Campus in Los Angeles, California October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014.

Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, October 10, 2014
Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A federal policeman escorts Vicente Carrillo, drug kingpin of the Juarez Cartel, at the hangar belonging to the office of the Attorney's General in Mexico City October 9, 2014.

A federal policeman escorts Vicente Carrillo, drug kingpin of the Juarez Cartel, at the hangar belonging to the office of the Attorney's General in Mexico City October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, October 10, 2014
A federal policeman escorts Vicente Carrillo, drug kingpin of the Juarez Cartel, at the hangar belonging to the office of the Attorney's General in Mexico City October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Kurdish peshmerga fighters fire a mortar during clashes with Islamic State militants in the al-Zerga area near Tikrit city, in Salahuddin province, Iraq, October 8, 2014.

Kurdish peshmerga fighters fire a mortar during clashes with Islamic State militants in the al-Zerga area near Tikrit city, in Salahuddin province, Iraq, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 10, 2014
Kurdish peshmerga fighters fire a mortar during clashes with Islamic State militants in the al-Zerga area near Tikrit city, in Salahuddin province, Iraq, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds a news conference during the IMF-World Bank annual meetings in Washington October 9, 2014.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds a news conference during the IMF-World Bank annual meetings in Washington October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Friday, October 10, 2014
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds a news conference during the IMF-World Bank annual meetings in Washington October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Birds fly near the traffic control tower of the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport damaged by shelling during fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces, with smoke rising in the foreground, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 9, 2014.

Birds fly near the traffic control tower of the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport damaged by shelling during fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces, with smoke rising in the foreground, in Donetsk, eastern...more

Friday, October 10, 2014
Birds fly near the traffic control tower of the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport damaged by shelling during fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces, with smoke rising in the foreground, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Foad, the brother of 15 year-old Nora who left her home in Avignon for Syria nine months ago, shows a portrait he took last September on his cell phone as he attends an interview with Reuters in Paris, October 6, 2014.

Foad, the brother of 15 year-old Nora who left her home in Avignon for Syria nine months ago, shows a portrait he took last September on his cell phone as he attends an interview with Reuters in Paris, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Friday, October 10, 2014
Foad, the brother of 15 year-old Nora who left her home in Avignon for Syria nine months ago, shows a portrait he took last September on his cell phone as he attends an interview with Reuters in Paris, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A man carries empty water pitchers for sale in a market in the southern Indian city of Bangalore October 9, 2014.

A man carries empty water pitchers for sale in a market in the southern Indian city of Bangalore October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Friday, October 10, 2014
A man carries empty water pitchers for sale in a market in the southern Indian city of Bangalore October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
People look from the window of a quarantined hotel in Skopje,Macedonia October 9, 2014. A British man showing symptoms of the Ebola virus died in Macedonia on Thursday and authorities said they had sealed off the hotel where he stayed, keeping another Briton and hotel staff inside.

People look from the window of a quarantined hotel in Skopje,Macedonia October 9, 2014. A British man showing symptoms of the Ebola virus died in Macedonia on Thursday and authorities said they had sealed off the hotel where he stayed, keeping...more

Friday, October 10, 2014
People look from the window of a quarantined hotel in Skopje,Macedonia October 9, 2014. A British man showing symptoms of the Ebola virus died in Macedonia on Thursday and authorities said they had sealed off the hotel where he stayed, keeping another Briton and hotel staff inside. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Printouts of Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College students, missing after last month's deadly clashes in Iguala, are plastered on a Palo Blanco tollbooth along a road leading to Acapulco, Mexico, during a blockage by trainee teachers of the United Front of Public Guerrero State Teacher Training Schools (FUNPEG), October 9, 2014.

Printouts of Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College students, missing after last month's deadly clashes in Iguala, are plastered on a Palo Blanco tollbooth along a road leading to Acapulco, Mexico, during a blockage by trainee teachers of the United...more

Friday, October 10, 2014
Printouts of Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College students, missing after last month's deadly clashes in Iguala, are plastered on a Palo Blanco tollbooth along a road leading to Acapulco, Mexico, during a blockage by trainee teachers of the United Front of Public Guerrero State Teacher Training Schools (FUNPEG), October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Joshua Wong, leader of the student movement, pauses as he talks to reporters outside the government headquarters office in Hong Kong, China, October 9, 2014.

Joshua Wong, leader of the student movement, pauses as he talks to reporters outside the government headquarters office in Hong Kong, China, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, October 10, 2014
Joshua Wong, leader of the student movement, pauses as he talks to reporters outside the government headquarters office in Hong Kong, China, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student protester runs from a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a demonstration against the government to demand changes and an end to profiteering in the education system in Santiago, Chile, October 9, 2014.

A student protester runs from a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a demonstration against the government to demand changes and an end to profiteering in the education system in Santiago, Chile, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan...more

Friday, October 10, 2014
A student protester runs from a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a demonstration against the government to demand changes and an end to profiteering in the education system in Santiago, Chile, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Francis Ng, 19, a lifeguard sub-contractor poses in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, China, October 7, 2014.

Francis Ng, 19, a lifeguard sub-contractor poses in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, China, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 10, 2014
Francis Ng, 19, a lifeguard sub-contractor poses in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, China, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A female pro-Russian rebel stands on a truck as she gets ready to take position near the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport during fighting with Ukrainian government forces in the town of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 4, 2014.

A female pro-Russian rebel stands on a truck as she gets ready to take position near the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport during fighting with Ukrainian government forces in the town of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil...more

Friday, October 10, 2014
A female pro-Russian rebel stands on a truck as she gets ready to take position near the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport during fighting with Ukrainian government forces in the town of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
French writer Patrick Modiano poses for journalists after a news conference at the French publishing house Gallimard in Paris, France, October 9, 2014 after he was declared the winner of the 2014 Nobel Prize for Literature in Stockholm.

French writer Patrick Modiano poses for journalists after a news conference at the French publishing house Gallimard in Paris, France, October 9, 2014 after he was declared the winner of the 2014 Nobel Prize for Literature in Stockholm. ...more

Friday, October 10, 2014
French writer Patrick Modiano poses for journalists after a news conference at the French publishing house Gallimard in Paris, France, October 9, 2014 after he was declared the winner of the 2014 Nobel Prize for Literature in Stockholm. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A potter makes earthen lamps at his workshop before the Hindu festival of Diwali in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad October 9, 2014.

A potter makes earthen lamps at his workshop before the Hindu festival of Diwali in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, October 10, 2014
A potter makes earthen lamps at his workshop before the Hindu festival of Diwali in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
