Editor's choice
A member of the CG Environmental HazMat team disinfects the entrance to the residence of a health worker at the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital who has contracted Ebola in Dallas, Texas, October 12, 2014. The infected worker, identified as a woman...more
Paul Parrish swims as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in the channel between England and France September 15, 2014. The Arch to Arc is billed as the hardest triathlon in the world. It is comprised of a 87 mile run from Marble Arch in...more
Turkish Kurd men watch the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Jewish worshiper recites the priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during the holiday of Sukkot October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius arrives at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, October 13, 2014. Pistorius arrived at the Pretoria High Court for a sentencing hearing that will determine whether he serves jail time for the...more
St. Louis Police department officers block the Grand bridge in St. Louis, Missouri, early October 13, 2014. Hundreds of civil rights activists and protesters applauded speakers, preachers and poets in a an arena in St. Louis, Missouri, capping a...more
A policewoman tries to stop an anti-Occupy protester from breaking a police cordon to charge at pro-democracy protesters during a confrontation in Hong Kong October 13, 2014. Hundreds of unidentified people, some wearing masks, tried to break down...more
Riders compete during the "Kings of the Off-road" quad bike amateur regional race in a Siberian boggy district near the village of Kozhany, southwest of Krasnoyarsk, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Blind student Marina Gimaraes of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, warms up backstage before performing 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014....more
A hut damaged by a volcanic eruption is seen near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014, in central Japan, in this handout photograph taken October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout
Civilians, with the help of Civil Defense members, position sanitation pipes as barricades to provide protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are stationed in Aleppo's historic citadel October 12, 2014....more
Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Formula One commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone during the first Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
A woman gestures next to vehicles destroyed in a car bomb attack in the Shaoula neighborhood of Baghdad, Iraq October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Javier Limon Romero, the husband of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos who contracted Ebola, leans out his window to see a Spanish air force flyover that was participating in Spain's national day ceremonies from the window of his room at an isolation...more
Kalex KTM Moto3 rider Juanfran Guevara of Spain falls during the Japanese Grand Prix at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit in Motegi, north of Tokyo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Fans climb a scoreboard to watch an African Cup of Nations qualifying soccer match between Ivory Coast and Democratic Republic of Congo in Kinshasa October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Media Coulibaly
Police remove barricades erected by pro-democracy protesters at the main protest site in Admiralty in Hong Kong October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Lesley McSpadden (C), the mother of dead teenager Michael Brown, marches during a rally in Ferguson, Missouri October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Palestinian boy looks out his family's house that witnesses said was badly damaged during the 50-day war between the Hamas militant movement and Israel, in the east of Gaza City October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbor, Italy October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a shot to Gilles Simon of France during the men's singles final match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Mapuche Indian activist runs away from riot policemen during a protest against Columbus Day in Santiago October 12, 2014. This year marks the 522th anniversary of Christopher Columbus' arrival to the Americas. Many indigenous people in Latin...more
Visitors view American sculptor and poet Richard Tuttle's commission in the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern in central London October 13, 2014. Tuttle's sculpture is part of a body of work titled "I Don't Know. The Weave of Textile Language" which...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.