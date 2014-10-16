Students sit on the ground after being cordoned off by police and barrier tape following an Ebola scare at Southwestern College in Chula Vista, California October 16, 2014. Officials kept students from leaving a section of the school after one of...more

Students sit on the ground after being cordoned off by police and barrier tape following an Ebola scare at Southwestern College in Chula Vista, California October 16, 2014. Officials kept students from leaving a section of the school after one of them reported her sister became sick after returning from a trip. The school later released a statement saying the student's family had travelled to the Midwest, and that a nurse had examined the student and found no symptoms resembling Ebola. REUTERS/Mike Blake

