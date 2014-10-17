Edition:
Protesters are pepper sprayed by riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 17, 2014
A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest to show solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, outside Israel's Ofer military prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, October 17, 2014
Bystanders read headlines saying "Ebola 1: USA 0" at the Daily Talk, a street side chalkboard newspaper, in Monrovia, Liberia, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Friday, October 17, 2014
Police officials examine the scene of an accident at a shopping district in Seongnam, October 17, 2014. Fourteen people were killed at a open-air pop concert in South Korea on Friday when the cover of a ventilation shaft they were standing on gave way, officials and media said. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Friday, October 17, 2014
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Milan October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Mikhail Palinchak

Friday, October 17, 2014
A Kurdish refugee from the Syrian town of Kobani shows victory sign as a rainbow forms over the camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Friday, October 17, 2014
Palestinian protesters throw stones at an armored wheel loader of the Israeli Defense Forces during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Friday, October 17, 2014
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic (2nd R) attend a military parade to mark 70 years since the city's liberation by the Red Army in Belgrade, Serbia, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, October 17, 2014
A man carries an injured girl in a field hospital after what activists say were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Friday, October 17, 2014
A Free Syrian Army fighter shoots his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad around Handarat area, Syria, October 16, 2014. REUTERS

Friday, October 17, 2014
A man threatening suicide sits on a building ledge in New York's Times Square area, October 16, 2014. He was later persuaded and guided off the ledge safely by police. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, October 17, 2014
Five-year-old Bedouin girl Tuqa Abu Alqean poses for a portrait in the 'unrecognised' village of Um Al-Hiram in southern Israel's Negev desert, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, October 17, 2014
A Turkish Kurd watches the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Friday, October 17, 2014
A pro-democracy protester cries in front of a line of policemen on a blocked road, after police removed barricades at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, China, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, October 17, 2014
Protestor Jeff Hulbert of Annapolis, Maryland holds a sign reading "Stop the Flights" as he demonstrates in favor of a travel ban to stop the spread of the Ebola virus, in front of the White House in Washington October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Friday, October 17, 2014
American architect Frank Gehry and LVMH luxury group Chief Executive Bernard Arnault pose in front of U.S. artist Ellsworth Kelly "Colors Panels (Red Yellow Blue Green Purple)" creation, during a press visit at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, October 17, 2014
A Palestinian boy throws stones at an armored wheel loader of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Friday, October 17, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at the completed apartment houses for educators of Kim Chaek University of Technology in a photo released October 17, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Friday, October 17, 2014
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during a presentation at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Friday, October 17, 2014
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius attends his sentencing hearing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa October 16, 2014. REUTERS

Friday, October 17, 2014
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests with his weapon around Handarat, Syria, area October 16, 2014. REUTERS

Friday, October 17, 2014
Cheryl Barrett (L), from the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, interviews job seeker Ricardo Scarello at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, October 17, 2014
Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain dons his helmet in the Repsol Honda team garage during the first practice session for the Phillip Island MotoGP in southern Australia, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, October 17, 2014
The gloved hands of an army nurse are seen during a demonstration of an isolation chamber for the treatment of infectious disease patients, at the Germany army medical centre, Bundeswehr Clinc, in Koblenz, Germany, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Friday, October 17, 2014
The Internal Security Agency (ABW) officers escort a man arrested on suspicion of spying in front of the district court in Warsaw October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Friday, October 17, 2014
Britain's Queen Elizabeth walks through a field of ceramic poppies that form part of the art installation "Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red", at the Tower of London in London October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, October 17, 2014
Theater students take part during a protest in support of missing Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos students, outside the building of the office of Mexico's Attorney General in Mexico City October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 17, 2014
President Obama pauses as he talks next to Secretary of Health and Human Services Sylvia Burwell and Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Thomas Frieden (R) after meeting with his team coordinating the government's Ebola response in the Oval Office of the White House, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, October 17, 2014
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani reflect in the water as they walk beside their tents in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Friday, October 17, 2014
Health workers in protection suits wait in the corridor near a quarantine ward during a drill to demonstrate the procedures of handling Ebola victims, at a hospital in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 17, 2014
May Thein, mother of Win Zaw Htun, one of two Myanmar workers suspected of killing British tourists in Thailand, sits near her son's picture she showed to reporters at a monastery outside Yangon, Myanmar, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Friday, October 17, 2014
Workers clean the exterior of the National Aquatics Centre, also known as the "Water Cube", in Beijing, China, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 17, 2014
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children stand outside synagogue windows during the celebrations of Simchat Torah at Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Friday, October 17, 2014
A Turkish soldier walks near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Friday, October 17, 2014
