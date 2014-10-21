Editor's Choice
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in the northern...more
The Swedish corvette HMS Visby is seen in the search for suspected "foreign underwater activity" at Mysingen Bay, Stockholm October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency
Rain drops are pictured on a fallen autumn leaf in Vertou near Nantes, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
"Umbrellas", the sculpture by Giorgos Zogolopoulos is illuminated in pink light to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Thessaloniki in northern Greece October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Turkish Kurdish women show victory sign during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their WTA Finals singles tennis match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius holds the hands of family members after being sentenced at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool
Pro-democracy protesters watch formal talks between student protest leaders and city officials on a video screen near the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Palestinian boy looks at statues that are made of fiberglass and covered with clay by Palestinian artist Eyad Sabbah, which are depictions for the Palestinians who fled their houses from Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between...more
A member of a burial team sprays a colleague with chlorine disinfectant in Monrovia, Liberia, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
A model presents a creation from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week in China, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Customers shop for lanterns at a roadside Diwali market in Mumbai, India, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Secret Service agents keep watch as U.S. President Barack Obama visits a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Wingsuit flyer contestants jump off a mountain at Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A journalist tosses a balloon into the air as he poses for his TV crew amongst stands for balloons which will be used in the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) at a warehouse in Berlin, Germany, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Hindu priests put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, at a temple ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Kenyan comedian painted with colours of national flag uses his cell phone as he leaves after attending the Mashujaa Day (Hero's Day) celebrations at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Ahmed Gaddaf al-Dam, cousin of Libya's former president Muammar Gaddafi, shows the bullet holes in his bedroom door during an interview with Reuters at his apartment in Cairo, Egypt, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A Palestinian woman walks outside her home, next to a house (R) purchased by Jews, in the mostly Arab neighbourhood of Silwan in east Jerusalem October 20, 2014. Israeli guards quietly occupied two purchased residential buildings in a Palestinian...more
Tracer rounds light the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Exterior view of an abandoned house where an unidentified body was found in Gary, Indiana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An injured child receives medical treatment at a field hospital after what activists say were air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from a hill near the Mursitpinar crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
