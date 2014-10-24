Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 24, 2014 | 9:28am EDT

Editor's choice

Israeli police detain a Palestinian youth following clashes after Friday prayers in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Wadi al-Joz, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Israeli police detain a Palestinian youth following clashes after Friday prayers in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Wadi al-Joz, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, October 24, 2014
Israeli police detain a Palestinian youth following clashes after Friday prayers in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Wadi al-Joz, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
1 / 26
Bar and bowling venue "The Gutter" stands shuttered a day after a visit by Dr. Craig Spencer, in New York, October 23, 2014. Spencer, a physician with Doctors Without Borders who returned to New York City after treating Ebola victims in West Africa tested positive for the virus, setting off fresh fears about the spread of the disease. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bar and bowling venue "The Gutter" stands shuttered a day after a visit by Dr. Craig Spencer, in New York, October 23, 2014. Spencer, a physician with Doctors Without Borders who returned to New York City after treating Ebola victims in West Africa...more

Friday, October 24, 2014
Bar and bowling venue "The Gutter" stands shuttered a day after a visit by Dr. Craig Spencer, in New York, October 23, 2014. Spencer, a physician with Doctors Without Borders who returned to New York City after treating Ebola victims in West Africa tested positive for the virus, setting off fresh fears about the spread of the disease. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 26
Pro-democracy protesters react from their barricade as several anti-Occupy protesters came close to them at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Pro-democracy protesters react from their barricade as several anti-Occupy protesters came close to them at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, October 24, 2014
Pro-democracy protesters react from their barricade as several anti-Occupy protesters came close to them at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
3 / 26
A local resident stands next to her belongings which were burnt in a fire that broke out in a slum area in New Delhi October 24, 2014. No causalities were reported and the cause of the fire is still unknown, fire officials said on Friday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A local resident stands next to her belongings which were burnt in a fire that broke out in a slum area in New Delhi October 24, 2014. No causalities were reported and the cause of the fire is still unknown, fire officials said on Friday....more

Friday, October 24, 2014
A local resident stands next to her belongings which were burnt in a fire that broke out in a slum area in New Delhi October 24, 2014. No causalities were reported and the cause of the fire is still unknown, fire officials said on Friday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 26
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark serves to Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their WTA Finals singles tennis match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium October 24, 2014. Picture taken with in-camera multiple exposure. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark serves to Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their WTA Finals singles tennis match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium October 24, 2014. Picture taken with in-camera multiple exposure. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Friday, October 24, 2014
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark serves to Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their WTA Finals singles tennis match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium October 24, 2014. Picture taken with in-camera multiple exposure. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
5 / 26
Smoke and flames rise over a hill near the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke and flames rise over a hill near the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai...more

Friday, October 24, 2014
Smoke and flames rise over a hill near the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
6 / 26
Pro-democracy demonstrators scuffle with a man holding a Chinese flag who came to the protesters' barricade to oppose them blocking roads at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Pro-democracy demonstrators scuffle with a man holding a Chinese flag who came to the protesters' barricade to oppose them blocking roads at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, October 24, 2014
Pro-democracy demonstrators scuffle with a man holding a Chinese flag who came to the protesters' barricade to oppose them blocking roads at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
7 / 26
National Diver School director Jerome Vincent, wearing a Gandolfi space suit, trains in a swimming pool in Marseille, October 22, 2014. The underwater test session develops European expertise in spacewalk simulations under partial gravity for exploring the Moon, asteroids and Mars. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

National Diver School director Jerome Vincent, wearing a Gandolfi space suit, trains in a swimming pool in Marseille, October 22, 2014. The underwater test session develops European expertise in spacewalk simulations under partial gravity for...more

Friday, October 24, 2014
National Diver School director Jerome Vincent, wearing a Gandolfi space suit, trains in a swimming pool in Marseille, October 22, 2014. The underwater test session develops European expertise in spacewalk simulations under partial gravity for exploring the Moon, asteroids and Mars. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
8 / 26
Long March 3C, carrying an experimental spacecraft, lifts off from the launch pad at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, Sichuan province, China, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Long March 3C, carrying an experimental spacecraft, lifts off from the launch pad at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, Sichuan province, China, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 24, 2014
Long March 3C, carrying an experimental spacecraft, lifts off from the launch pad at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, Sichuan province, China, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 26
Guests walk along the 'Peak Walk' bridge during a media preview, at the Glacier 3000 in Les Diablerets, Switzerland, October 24, 2014. The bridge is the first in the world to connect two peaks with one another. The Matterhorn, Mont Blanc, Eiger, Moench und Jungfrau mountains can be seen from the platform. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Guests walk along the 'Peak Walk' bridge during a media preview, at the Glacier 3000 in Les Diablerets, Switzerland, October 24, 2014. The bridge is the first in the world to connect two peaks with one another. The Matterhorn, Mont Blanc, Eiger,...more

Friday, October 24, 2014
Guests walk along the 'Peak Walk' bridge during a media preview, at the Glacier 3000 in Les Diablerets, Switzerland, October 24, 2014. The bridge is the first in the world to connect two peaks with one another. The Matterhorn, Mont Blanc, Eiger, Moench und Jungfrau mountains can be seen from the platform. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
10 / 26
Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen Harper pay their respects to Cpl. Nathan Cirillo at the Canada War Memorial in Ottawa, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen Harper pay their respects to Cpl. Nathan Cirillo at the Canada War Memorial in Ottawa, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Friday, October 24, 2014
Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen Harper pay their respects to Cpl. Nathan Cirillo at the Canada War Memorial in Ottawa, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
11 / 26
A Turkish Kurd shows the victory sign as he carries a coffin during the funeral of three Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A Turkish Kurd shows the victory sign as he carries a coffin during the funeral of three Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province...more

Friday, October 24, 2014
A Turkish Kurd shows the victory sign as he carries a coffin during the funeral of three Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
12 / 26
Police officers guard the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives in New York, October 23, 2014. Spencer, who worked in West Africa with Ebola patients, tested positive for Ebola and was in isolation at Bellevue Hospital. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Police officers guard the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives in New York, October 23, 2014. Spencer, who worked in West Africa with Ebola patients, tested positive for Ebola and was in isolation at Bellevue Hospital. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, October 24, 2014
Police officers guard the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives in New York, October 23, 2014. Spencer, who worked in West Africa with Ebola patients, tested positive for Ebola and was in isolation at Bellevue Hospital. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
13 / 26
A golfer hits a tee shot as African migrants sit atop a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla October 22, 2014. Around 400 migrants attempted to cross the border into Spain, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Palazon

A golfer hits a tee shot as African migrants sit atop a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla October 22, 2014. Around 400 migrants attempted to cross the border...more

Friday, October 24, 2014
A golfer hits a tee shot as African migrants sit atop a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla October 22, 2014. Around 400 migrants attempted to cross the border into Spain, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Palazon
Close
14 / 26
A man opposing pro-democracy protesters blocking the streets of Mongkok shopping district shows his anger in Hong Kong October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man opposing pro-democracy protesters blocking the streets of Mongkok shopping district shows his anger in Hong Kong October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, October 24, 2014
A man opposing pro-democracy protesters blocking the streets of Mongkok shopping district shows his anger in Hong Kong October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
15 / 26
Macario Beltran, 41, a mechanic whose family's well has run dry, fills containers in his truck with water from the fire station, with his daughters Abigail, 6, (L) and Denika, 10, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. In one of the towns hardest hit by California's drought, the only way some residents can get water to flush the toilet is to drive to the fire station, hand-pump water into barrels and take it back home. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Macario Beltran, 41, a mechanic whose family's well has run dry, fills containers in his truck with water from the fire station, with his daughters Abigail, 6, (L) and Denika, 10, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. In one of the towns...more

Friday, October 24, 2014
Macario Beltran, 41, a mechanic whose family's well has run dry, fills containers in his truck with water from the fire station, with his daughters Abigail, 6, (L) and Denika, 10, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. In one of the towns hardest hit by California's drought, the only way some residents can get water to flush the toilet is to drive to the fire station, hand-pump water into barrels and take it back home. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 26
A woman stands at makeshift memorial in honour of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo outside of The Lieutenant-Colonel John Weir Foote Armoury in Hamilton, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A woman stands at makeshift memorial in honour of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo outside of The Lieutenant-Colonel John Weir Foote Armoury in Hamilton, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, October 24, 2014
A woman stands at makeshift memorial in honour of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo outside of The Lieutenant-Colonel John Weir Foote Armoury in Hamilton, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
17 / 26
Israeli police detain a right-wing protester during a demonstration, in Jerusalem, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police detain a right-wing protester during a demonstration, in Jerusalem, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, October 24, 2014
Israeli police detain a right-wing protester during a demonstration, in Jerusalem, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
18 / 26
A man and his daughter hold a candle as the parents of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college hold photos of their children during a protest at Zocalo square in Mexico City, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A man and his daughter hold a candle as the parents of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college hold photos of their children during a protest at Zocalo square in Mexico City, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, October 24, 2014
A man and his daughter hold a candle as the parents of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college hold photos of their children during a protest at Zocalo square in Mexico City, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Close
19 / 26
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal for the new grand show "THE WYLD" at Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin, October 2, 2014. Ten choreographers are working with 60 dancers from the world's largest show ballet company to create the flamboyant stage spectacle. REUTERS/Hannibal

Dancers attend a dress rehearsal for the new grand show "THE WYLD" at Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin, October 2, 2014. Ten choreographers are working with 60 dancers from the world's largest show ballet company to create the flamboyant stage...more

Friday, October 24, 2014
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal for the new grand show "THE WYLD" at Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin, October 2, 2014. Ten choreographers are working with 60 dancers from the world's largest show ballet company to create the flamboyant stage spectacle. REUTERS/Hannibal
Close
20 / 26
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles as she poses for a family photo next to incoming president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (R) and outgoing president Jose Manuel Barroso during an EU summit in Brussels, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles as she poses for a family photo next to incoming president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (R) and outgoing president Jose Manuel Barroso during an EU summit in Brussels, October 23, 2014....more

Friday, October 24, 2014
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles as she poses for a family photo next to incoming president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (R) and outgoing president Jose Manuel Barroso during an EU summit in Brussels, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
21 / 26
Migrants walk on a ridge above a road where lorries pass as they wait to jump on to trucks which make their way to the ferry terminal in Calais, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants walk on a ridge above a road where lorries pass as they wait to jump on to trucks which make their way to the ferry terminal in Calais, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Friday, October 24, 2014
Migrants walk on a ridge above a road where lorries pass as they wait to jump on to trucks which make their way to the ferry terminal in Calais, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
22 / 26
Afghan boys play volleyball on the outskirts of Kabul, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan boys play volleyball on the outskirts of Kabul, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Friday, October 24, 2014
Afghan boys play volleyball on the outskirts of Kabul, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
23 / 26
Lauren Pallody (bottom) and Bassam Kubba (top) practice "Acro-yoga", a mixture of yoga and acrobatics on a subway platform at 42nd Street beneath Grand Central station in New York, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Lauren Pallody (bottom) and Bassam Kubba (top) practice "Acro-yoga", a mixture of yoga and acrobatics on a subway platform at 42nd Street beneath Grand Central station in New York, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 24, 2014
Lauren Pallody (bottom) and Bassam Kubba (top) practice "Acro-yoga", a mixture of yoga and acrobatics on a subway platform at 42nd Street beneath Grand Central station in New York, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
24 / 26
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Eugenie Bouchard of Canada during their WTA Finals singles tennis match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Eugenie Bouchard of Canada during their WTA Finals singles tennis match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Friday, October 24, 2014
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Eugenie Bouchard of Canada during their WTA Finals singles tennis match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
25 / 26
Sergeant-at-Arms Kevin Vickers is applauded in the House of Commons in Ottawa, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Sergeant-at-Arms Kevin Vickers is applauded in the House of Commons in Ottawa, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Friday, October 24, 2014
Sergeant-at-Arms Kevin Vickers is applauded in the House of Commons in Ottawa, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 23 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 22 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 22 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 21 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast