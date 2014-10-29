Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 28, 2014 | 9:02pm EDT

Editor's Choice

Marcus Cirillo, 5, waves a Canadian flag from a car window as the car leaves following the funeral service for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. Corporal Nathan Cirillo, 24, was one of two soldiers killed in a pair of attacks police said were carried out independently by radical recent converts to Islam at a time when Canada's military is stepping up its involvement in air strikes against Islamic State militants in the Middle East. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Marcus Cirillo, 5, waves a Canadian flag from a car window as the car leaves following the funeral service for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. Corporal Nathan Cirillo, 24, was one of two soldiers killed in a...more

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Marcus Cirillo, 5, waves a Canadian flag from a car window as the car leaves following the funeral service for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. Corporal Nathan Cirillo, 24, was one of two soldiers killed in a pair of attacks police said were carried out independently by radical recent converts to Islam at a time when Canada's military is stepping up its involvement in air strikes against Islamic State militants in the Middle East. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
1 / 33
An unmanned Antares rocket is seen exploding seconds after lift off from a commercial launch pad in this still image from NASA video at Wallops Island, Virginia October 28, 2014. The 14-story rocket, built and launched by Orbital Sciences Corp, bolted off its seaside launch pad at the Wallops Flight Facility at 6:22 p.m. EDT/2222 GMT. It exploded seconds later. The cause of the accident was not immediately available. REUTERS/NASA TV/Handout

An unmanned Antares rocket is seen exploding seconds after lift off from a commercial launch pad in this still image from NASA video at Wallops Island, Virginia October 28, 2014. The 14-story rocket, built and launched by Orbital Sciences Corp,...more

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
An unmanned Antares rocket is seen exploding seconds after lift off from a commercial launch pad in this still image from NASA video at Wallops Island, Virginia October 28, 2014. The 14-story rocket, built and launched by Orbital Sciences Corp, bolted off its seaside launch pad at the Wallops Flight Facility at 6:22 p.m. EDT/2222 GMT. It exploded seconds later. The cause of the accident was not immediately available. REUTERS/NASA TV/Handout
Close
2 / 33
Haj Amina, 55, a Kurdish refugee from Kobani, is comforted by other women as she mourns during the funeral of five Kurdish, Kobani fighters in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Haj Amina, 55, a Kurdish refugee from Kobani, is comforted by other women as she mourns during the funeral of five Kurdish, Kobani fighters in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Haj Amina, 55, a Kurdish refugee from Kobani, is comforted by other women as she mourns during the funeral of five Kurdish, Kobani fighters in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
3 / 33
Members of Iraq's counter-terrorism force take part in an intensive security deployment in Baghdad's Al-Adel district October 28, 2014. The elite counter-terrorism unit was deployed to the streets of the capital Baghdad to chase sleeper cells, while heavily armed and masked members patrolled the streets of Baghdad's Sunni neighborhood of Al-Adel to carry out vehicle checks and search for people who are wanted. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Members of Iraq's counter-terrorism force take part in an intensive security deployment in Baghdad's Al-Adel district October 28, 2014. The elite counter-terrorism unit was deployed to the streets of the capital Baghdad to chase sleeper cells, while...more

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Members of Iraq's counter-terrorism force take part in an intensive security deployment in Baghdad's Al-Adel district October 28, 2014. The elite counter-terrorism unit was deployed to the streets of the capital Baghdad to chase sleeper cells, while heavily armed and masked members patrolled the streets of Baghdad's Sunni neighborhood of Al-Adel to carry out vehicle checks and search for people who are wanted. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
4 / 33
Five-year-old Carter struggles to lift a pumpkin at Tulleys Farm pumpkin patch during their Halloween festival, near Crawley in southern England October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Five-year-old Carter struggles to lift a pumpkin at Tulleys Farm pumpkin patch during their Halloween festival, near Crawley in southern England October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Five-year-old Carter struggles to lift a pumpkin at Tulleys Farm pumpkin patch during their Halloween festival, near Crawley in southern England October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
5 / 33
Amber Vinson speaks before her release from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia October 28, 2014. Vinson, 29, the second of two American nurses who became infected with Ebola while treating a Liberian man who died of the disease in Texas was released from an Atlanta hospital having been declared free of the virus. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Amber Vinson speaks before her release from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia October 28, 2014. Vinson, 29, the second of two American nurses who became infected with Ebola while treating a Liberian man who died of the disease in Texas...more

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Amber Vinson speaks before her release from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia October 28, 2014. Vinson, 29, the second of two American nurses who became infected with Ebola while treating a Liberian man who died of the disease in Texas was released from an Atlanta hospital having been declared free of the virus. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Close
6 / 33
Protestors march past graffiti reading "Blaise is a virus," referring to Burkina Faso's President Blaise Compaore, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, October 28, 2014. Police fired tear gas at rock-throwing protesters after tens of thousands of people marched through the capital of Burkina Faso, calling for Compaore to abandon plans to hold a referendum on changing term limits to allow him to stay in power. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Protestors march past graffiti reading "Blaise is a virus," referring to Burkina Faso's President Blaise Compaore, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, October 28, 2014. Police fired tear gas at rock-throwing protesters after tens of thousands of people...more

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Protestors march past graffiti reading "Blaise is a virus," referring to Burkina Faso's President Blaise Compaore, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, October 28, 2014. Police fired tear gas at rock-throwing protesters after tens of thousands of people marched through the capital of Burkina Faso, calling for Compaore to abandon plans to hold a referendum on changing term limits to allow him to stay in power. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
7 / 33
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town, October 27, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town, October 27, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town, October 27, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
8 / 33
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a protest for the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, Brazil, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a protest for the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, Brazil, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho...more

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a protest for the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, Brazil, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
9 / 33
Goel Ratzon (C) speaks with his attorney in Tel Aviv District Court, October 28, 2014. An Israeli court sentenced Ratzon, a polygamous cult leader, to 30 years' imprisonment on Tuesday for sex crimes against his wives and daughters as part of what prosecutors described as a mind-boggling saga of dominance and delusions of deity. REUTERS/Moti Milrod/Pool

Goel Ratzon (C) speaks with his attorney in Tel Aviv District Court, October 28, 2014. An Israeli court sentenced Ratzon, a polygamous cult leader, to 30 years' imprisonment on Tuesday for sex crimes against his wives and daughters as part of what...more

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Goel Ratzon (C) speaks with his attorney in Tel Aviv District Court, October 28, 2014. An Israeli court sentenced Ratzon, a polygamous cult leader, to 30 years' imprisonment on Tuesday for sex crimes against his wives and daughters as part of what prosecutors described as a mind-boggling saga of dominance and delusions of deity. REUTERS/Moti Milrod/Pool
Close
10 / 33
Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud

Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud
Close
11 / 33
A Palestinian Bedouin man prays near his dwelling that was demolished by Israeli bulldozers near the Jewish settlement of Karmel, in the village of Um Alkhier near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/ Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian Bedouin man prays near his dwelling that was demolished by Israeli bulldozers near the Jewish settlement of Karmel, in the village of Um Alkhier near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/ Mussa Qawasma

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A Palestinian Bedouin man prays near his dwelling that was demolished by Israeli bulldozers near the Jewish settlement of Karmel, in the village of Um Alkhier near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/ Mussa Qawasma
Close
12 / 33
Pro-democracy protesters hold up umbrellas and chant slogans to mark the one-month anniversary of the Occupy civil disobedience movement as they block a main road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pro-democracy protesters hold up umbrellas and chant slogans to mark the one-month anniversary of the Occupy civil disobedience movement as they block a main road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Pro-democracy protesters hold up umbrellas and chant slogans to mark the one-month anniversary of the Occupy civil disobedience movement as they block a main road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
13 / 33
An explosion following an air-strike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An explosion following an air-strike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
An explosion following an air-strike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
14 / 33
Girls clad in burqas take picture with a tablet while visiting Karachi's Clifton beach, October 28, 2014. According to local media, Pakistan authorities closed the coastal belt due to the tropical cyclone Nilofar which has gained further strength as it continue to move inwards. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Girls clad in burqas take picture with a tablet while visiting Karachi's Clifton beach, October 28, 2014. According to local media, Pakistan authorities closed the coastal belt due to the tropical cyclone Nilofar which has gained further strength as...more

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Girls clad in burqas take picture with a tablet while visiting Karachi's Clifton beach, October 28, 2014. According to local media, Pakistan authorities closed the coastal belt due to the tropical cyclone Nilofar which has gained further strength as it continue to move inwards. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
15 / 33
A camel herder walks his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

A camel herder walks his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A camel herder walks his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Close
16 / 33
Iraqi Army personnel take part during an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in Jurf al-Sakhar, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud

Iraqi Army personnel take part during an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in Jurf al-Sakhar, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Iraqi Army personnel take part during an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in Jurf al-Sakhar, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud
Close
17 / 33
(L to R) Fallen Boy, Freedom Fighter, Mr. Xtreme and Vortex of the Xtreme Justice League stand watch on a street corner during a patrol in downtown San Diego, October 19, 2014. The group of volunteers creates their own super hero identities and patrols the streets of San Diego offering assistance to those in need. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(L to R) Fallen Boy, Freedom Fighter, Mr. Xtreme and Vortex of the Xtreme Justice League stand watch on a street corner during a patrol in downtown San Diego, October 19, 2014. The group of volunteers creates their own super hero identities and...more

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
(L to R) Fallen Boy, Freedom Fighter, Mr. Xtreme and Vortex of the Xtreme Justice League stand watch on a street corner during a patrol in downtown San Diego, October 19, 2014. The group of volunteers creates their own super hero identities and patrols the streets of San Diego offering assistance to those in need. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
18 / 33
A woman offers prayers by a road as a rickshaw puller transports passengers in Kolkata, India, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman offers prayers by a road as a rickshaw puller transports passengers in Kolkata, India, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A woman offers prayers by a road as a rickshaw puller transports passengers in Kolkata, India, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
19 / 33
A house damaged by recent shelling is seen in the village of Semyonovka near Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A house damaged by recent shelling is seen in the village of Semyonovka near Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A house damaged by recent shelling is seen in the village of Semyonovka near Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
20 / 33
A wounded policeman is helped after an attack in Kunduz province, Afghanistan, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A wounded policeman is helped after an attack in Kunduz province, Afghanistan, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A wounded policeman is helped after an attack in Kunduz province, Afghanistan, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 33
Iosif Kobzon (R), Russian singer and a deputy of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, and Alexander Zakharchenko, separatist leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, sing during a concert, at a local theatre in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Iosif Kobzon (R), Russian singer and a deputy of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, and Alexander Zakharchenko, separatist leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, sing during a concert, at a local theatre in Donetsk,...more

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Iosif Kobzon (R), Russian singer and a deputy of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, and Alexander Zakharchenko, separatist leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, sing during a concert, at a local theatre in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
22 / 33
U.S. Marines rest as they prepare to depart upon end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand, Afghanistan, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. Marines rest as they prepare to depart upon end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand, Afghanistan, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
U.S. Marines rest as they prepare to depart upon end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand, Afghanistan, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
23 / 33
John Stewart caresses his dog Cuddles as he sits on 14th Street with a sign asking for help in New York October 27, 2014. Stewart has been homeless for 2.5 years and can't find a bed in a shelter because he refuses to give up his dog who he has had for 20 years. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

John Stewart caresses his dog Cuddles as he sits on 14th Street with a sign asking for help in New York October 27, 2014. Stewart has been homeless for 2.5 years and can't find a bed in a shelter because he refuses to give up his dog who he has had...more

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
John Stewart caresses his dog Cuddles as he sits on 14th Street with a sign asking for help in New York October 27, 2014. Stewart has been homeless for 2.5 years and can't find a bed in a shelter because he refuses to give up his dog who he has had for 20 years. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
24 / 33
Spain's Queen Letizia delivers her speech during the opening ceremony of the "Velazquez" exhibition at the Art History Museum (Kunsthistorisches Museum) in Vienna, Austria, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Spain's Queen Letizia delivers her speech during the opening ceremony of the "Velazquez" exhibition at the Art History Museum (Kunsthistorisches Museum) in Vienna, Austria, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Spain's Queen Letizia delivers her speech during the opening ceremony of the "Velazquez" exhibition at the Art History Museum (Kunsthistorisches Museum) in Vienna, Austria, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
25 / 33
A Kurdish refugee boy from Kobani looks out from the window of a tent at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Kurdish refugee boy from Kobani looks out from the window of a tent at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A Kurdish refugee boy from Kobani looks out from the window of a tent at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
26 / 33
Members of the Nepalese blind cricket team walk on the field before their game at the three-day T20 International Blind Women Cricket Tournament between Nepal and Britain in Lalitpur, Nepal, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Members of the Nepalese blind cricket team walk on the field before their game at the three-day T20 International Blind Women Cricket Tournament between Nepal and Britain in Lalitpur, Nepal, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Members of the Nepalese blind cricket team walk on the field before their game at the three-day T20 International Blind Women Cricket Tournament between Nepal and Britain in Lalitpur, Nepal, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
27 / 33
Veterinarians clean the teeth of Tango, an eleven-year-old male jaguar, as it undergoes a full medical examination at the Buenos Aires Zoo, Argentina, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Veterinarians clean the teeth of Tango, an eleven-year-old male jaguar, as it undergoes a full medical examination at the Buenos Aires Zoo, Argentina, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Veterinarians clean the teeth of Tango, an eleven-year-old male jaguar, as it undergoes a full medical examination at the Buenos Aires Zoo, Argentina, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
28 / 33
A model presents a creation at MGPIN 2015 Mao Geping makeup trend launch during China Fashion Week in Beijing, China, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A model presents a creation at MGPIN 2015 Mao Geping makeup trend launch during China Fashion Week in Beijing, China, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A model presents a creation at MGPIN 2015 Mao Geping makeup trend launch during China Fashion Week in Beijing, China, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
29 / 33
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen in a U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) image taken near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen in a U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) image taken near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen in a U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) image taken near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
Close
30 / 33
U.S. Marines are seen on board a helicopter at Kandahar air base upon the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand, Afghanistan, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. Marines are seen on board a helicopter at Kandahar air base upon the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand, Afghanistan, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
U.S. Marines are seen on board a helicopter at Kandahar air base upon the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand, Afghanistan, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
31 / 33
Zheng Feng, an amateur climber takes wedding pictures with his bride on a cliff in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Zheng Feng, an amateur climber takes wedding pictures with his bride on a cliff in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Zheng Feng, an amateur climber takes wedding pictures with his bride on a cliff in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
32 / 33
A fire burns in the Syrian town of Kobani during heavy fighting between Islamic State and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, October 27, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A fire burns in the Syrian town of Kobani during heavy fighting between Islamic State and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, October 27, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A fire burns in the Syrian town of Kobani during heavy fighting between Islamic State and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, October 27, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 27 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 24 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 23 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 22 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast