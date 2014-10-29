Edition:
A worker adjusts her gloves as she learns to put on her protective suit during an Ebola training session held by Spain's Red Cross in Madrid October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary in a U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) image taken near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 28, 2014. A slow-moving river of molten lava from an erupting volcano flowed through a residential property on Hawaii's Big Island, threatening dozens more homes and businesses, authorities said. The lava has been heading toward the town of Pahoa for weeks, with recent speeds averaging around 15 yards (13.7 meters) an hour. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey/Handout

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary in a U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) image taken near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 28, 2014. A slow-moving river of molten lava from an erupting volcano flowed through a residential property on Hawaii's Big Island, threatening dozens more homes and businesses, authorities said. The lava has been heading toward the town of Pahoa for weeks, with recent speeds averaging around 15 yards (13.7 meters) an hour. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey/Handout
A Hindu devotee lies along the shores of the Arabian Sea as she offers prayers to the Sun god during the "Chhat" festival in Mumbai October 29, 2014. Hindu women fast for the whole day for the betterment of their family and the society during the festival. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
A Hindu devotee lies along the shores of the Arabian Sea as she offers prayers to the Sun god during the "Chhat" festival in Mumbai October 29, 2014. Hindu women fast for the whole day for the betterment of their family and the society during the festival. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A model waits for a show backstage at Tbilisi Fashion Week in Georgia October 29, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
A model waits for a show backstage at Tbilisi Fashion Week in Georgia October 29, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An unmanned Antares rocket is seen exploding seconds after lift off from a commercial launch pad in this still image from NASA video at Wallops Island, Virginia October 28, 2014. REUTERS/NASA TV/Handout via Reuters

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
An unmanned Antares rocket is seen exploding seconds after lift off from a commercial launch pad in this still image from NASA video at Wallops Island, Virginia October 28, 2014. REUTERS/NASA TV/Handout via Reuters
Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud
Smoke rises after a house was blown up during a military operation by Egyptian security forces in the Egyptian city of Rafah, near the border with southern Gaza Strip October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Smoke rises after a house was blown up during a military operation by Egyptian security forces in the Egyptian city of Rafah, near the border with southern Gaza Strip October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Haj Amina, 55, a Kurdish refugee from Kobani, is comforted by other women as she mourns during the funeral of five Kurdish, Kobani fighters in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Haj Amina, 55, a Kurdish refugee from Kobani, is comforted by other women as she mourns during the funeral of five Kurdish, Kobani fighters in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Natalino Pereira, 12, Matheus Moreira, 10, and Orlando Fernandez. 15, joke as Gabriel Bernardo, 15 and Thiago Roque, 14, stand on the cracked ground of the Itaim dam as the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Natalino Pereira, 12, Matheus Moreira, 10, and Orlando Fernandez. 15, joke as Gabriel Bernardo, 15 and Thiago Roque, 14, stand on the cracked ground of the Itaim dam as the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An explosion following an air-strike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, in Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
An explosion following an air-strike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, in Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A student is detained by riot policemen during a protest against a financial crisis in their university in downtown Santiago, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
A student is detained by riot policemen during a protest against a financial crisis in their university in downtown Santiago, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Marcus Cirillo, 5, attends the funeral procession for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Marcus Cirillo, 5, attends the funeral procession for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A woman holds a banner and a helmet, symbols of the pro-democracy movement, as she has her picture taken in part of Hong Kong's financial central district occupied by protesters October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
A woman holds a banner and a helmet, symbols of the pro-democracy movement, as she has her picture taken in part of Hong Kong's financial central district occupied by protesters October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An Afghan worker prepares to burn a pile of illegal narcotics on the outskirts of Kabul October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
An Afghan worker prepares to burn a pile of illegal narcotics on the outskirts of Kabul October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A man waves a Kurdistan flag as a Turkish military truck escorts a convoy of peshmerga vehicles at Habur border gate, which separates Turkey from Iraq, near the town of Silopi in southeastern Turkey, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kadir Baris

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
A man waves a Kurdistan flag as a Turkish military truck escorts a convoy of peshmerga vehicles at Habur border gate, which separates Turkey from Iraq, near the town of Silopi in southeastern Turkey, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kadir Baris
People attend a ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of Sihamoni's coronation, in front of the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
People attend a ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of Sihamoni's coronation, in front of the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A vigilante stands guard while fellow vigilantes hand over to authorities, a man accused of having raped several children in Acatempa October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
A vigilante stands guard while fellow vigilantes hand over to authorities, a man accused of having raped several children in Acatempa October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Protestors march past graffiti reading "Blaise is a virus," referring to Burkina Faso's President Blaise Compaore, in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Protestors march past graffiti reading "Blaise is a virus," referring to Burkina Faso's President Blaise Compaore, in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Pedestrians walk past a human-like sculpture left by pro-democracy protesters inside an area they occupying in Hong Kong's financial central district October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Pedestrians walk past a human-like sculpture left by pro-democracy protesters inside an area they occupying in Hong Kong's financial central district October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A camel herder walks his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan October 28, 2014. Thousands of animals, mainly camels, are brought to the fair to be sold and traded. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
A camel herder walks his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan October 28, 2014. Thousands of animals, mainly camels, are brought to the fair to be sold and traded. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A protester shouts slogans as he takes part in an anti-austerity rally during a student parade in Athens October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
A protester shouts slogans as he takes part in an anti-austerity rally during a student parade in Athens October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Girls clad in burqas take picture with a tablet while visiting Karachi's Clifton beach October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Girls clad in burqas take picture with a tablet while visiting Karachi's Clifton beach October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Goel Ratzon (C) speaks with his attorney in Tel Aviv District Court October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Moti Milrod/Pool

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Goel Ratzon (C) speaks with his attorney in Tel Aviv District Court October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Moti Milrod/Pool
The father and relatives of Lieutenant Nadim Semaan, who was killed during fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in Tripoli, mourn during an official ceremony to pay tribute to his death in Beirut, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
The father and relatives of Lieutenant Nadim Semaan, who was killed during fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in Tripoli, mourn during an official ceremony to pay tribute to his death in Beirut, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
A labourer stands on an apartment building under construction in a Jewish settlement known to Israelis as Har Homa and to Palestinians as Jabal Abu Ghneim, in an area of the West Bank that Israel captured in a 1967 war and annexed to the city of Jerusalem, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
A labourer stands on an apartment building under construction in a Jewish settlement known to Israelis as Har Homa and to Palestinians as Jabal Abu Ghneim, in an area of the West Bank that Israel captured in a 1967 war and annexed to the city of Jerusalem, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A house is seen partially submerged and surrounded by water hyacinth at the edge of the Lagos Lagoon October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
A house is seen partially submerged and surrounded by water hyacinth at the edge of the Lagos Lagoon October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Fallen Boy, Freedom Fighter, Mr. Xtreme and Vortex of the Xtreme Justice League stand watch on a street corner during a patrol in downtown San Diego, California October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Fallen Boy, Freedom Fighter, Mr. Xtreme and Vortex of the Xtreme Justice League stand watch on a street corner during a patrol in downtown San Diego, California October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A protester wrapped in a Burkinabe flag walks past a monument at the Place de la Nation in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
A protester wrapped in a Burkinabe flag walks past a monument at the Place de la Nation in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
