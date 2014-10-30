A Yeoman Warder walks through ceramic poppies that form part of the art installation "Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red" at the Tower of London in London October 29, 2014. The evolving art installation will be completed on November 11 when the...more

A Yeoman Warder walks through ceramic poppies that form part of the art installation "Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red" at the Tower of London in London October 29, 2014. The evolving art installation will be completed on November 11 when the 888,246th poppy will be planted. Each poppy represents a soldier killed during the First World War. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

