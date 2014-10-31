Editor's Choice

Edition:
Eric Matthew Frein exits the Pike County Courthouse with police officers after an arraignment in Milford, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A masked Palestinian protester carries a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops, following an anti-Israel demonstration over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
An anti-government protester wears a sash taken from the looted parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A Palestinian throws a stone at an Israeli army vehicle during clashes following an anti-Israel rally over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A woman reacts during a joint memorial service for South African athletes, national soccer captain Senzo Meyiwa, female professional boxer Phindile Mwelase and Olympic silver medallist Mbulaeni Mulaudzi, in Johannesburg, South Africa, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Soldiers hit an anti-government protester with a stick in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A student with his face painted eats lunch before a Halloween party at a school in Bangkok, Thailand, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Afghan Shi'ite Muslim men flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Women with faces painted to look like the popular Mexican figure called "Catrina" are seen in Zapopan, Mexico, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sits in an airplane as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Air and Anti-Air Force in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 30, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Palestinians run as smoke rises after a house is blown up during a military operation by Egyptian security forces in the Egyptian city of Rafah, on the border of the southern Gaza Strip with Egypt October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak shakes hands with Ukraine's Energy Minister Yuri Prodan (R) after gas talks between the European Union, Russia and Ukraine at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
An anti-government protester is shot in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Singer Rihanna poses at amfAR's fifth annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
People are reflected in the window of a shoe and handbag store in central Madrid, Spain, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Models take a selfie backstage during Lagos fashion and design week in Nigeria, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
British Legion motorcycle riders wait to accompany a 1960's Routemaster bus as it leaves Downing Street during a Royal British Legion Poppy Day event in London October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Mariachi musician Moises Rivera, 60, waits for a gig in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles, home to many Mexican and Central American migrants, in California August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A man whose family moved to Islamabad from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to look for work stands outside his house on the outskirts of Islamabad October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Decorated helmets, symbols of the pro-democracy movement, are left behind a barricade in the area occupied by protesters in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, China, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Sao Paulo fans cheer during their Copa Sudamericana soccer match against Ecuador's Emelec in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
The crowd reacts as lucha libre wrestler Blue Diamond grabs a chair while fighting Dr. Maldad and Magno during the Lucha VaVoom "Night of the Vampire" performance in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Mourners carry the body of Moataz Hejazi into a Muslim cemetery in east Jerusalem October 30, 2014. Israeli police shot dead Hejazi, a 32-year-old Palestinian suspected of having tried hours earlier to kill Yehuda Glick, a far-right Jewish activist, leading to clashes in East Jerusalem and fears of a new Palestinian uprising. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Relatives offer prayers in front of the tombs of their loved ones at a public cemetery in Marikina city, east of Manila, Philippines, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
People's Liberation Army soldiers crawl on snow during a training session at a military base in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A man takes pictures of miniature paper umbrellas, a symbol of the pro-democracy movement, in the part of Mongkok shopping district protesters are occupying in Hong Kong, China, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A Western Lowland Gorilla named Mbeli holds her baby in their enclosure at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
United States first lady Michelle Obama poses with audience members at a campaign rally for Democratic candidate for Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo in Providence, Rhode Island October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
