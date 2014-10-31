Editor's Choice
Eric Matthew Frein exits the Pike County Courthouse with police officers after an arraignment in Milford, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A masked Palestinian protester carries a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops, following an anti-Israel demonstration over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 31,...more
An anti-government protester wears a sash taken from the looted parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Palestinian throws a stone at an Israeli army vehicle during clashes following an anti-Israel rally over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A woman reacts during a joint memorial service for South African athletes, national soccer captain Senzo Meyiwa, female professional boxer Phindile Mwelase and Olympic silver medallist Mbulaeni Mulaudzi, in Johannesburg, South Africa, October 30,...more
Soldiers hit an anti-government protester with a stick in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A student with his face painted eats lunch before a Halloween party at a school in Bangkok, Thailand, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Afghan Shi'ite Muslim men flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Women with faces painted to look like the popular Mexican figure called "Catrina" are seen in Zapopan, Mexico, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sits in an airplane as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Air and Anti-Air Force in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in...more
Palestinians run as smoke rises after a house is blown up during a military operation by Egyptian security forces in the Egyptian city of Rafah, on the border of the southern Gaza Strip with Egypt October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak shakes hands with Ukraine's Energy Minister Yuri Prodan (R) after gas talks between the European Union, Russia and Ukraine at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 30, 2014....more
An anti-government protester is shot in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Singer Rihanna poses at amfAR's fifth annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People are reflected in the window of a shoe and handbag store in central Madrid, Spain, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Models take a selfie backstage during Lagos fashion and design week in Nigeria, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
British Legion motorcycle riders wait to accompany a 1960's Routemaster bus as it leaves Downing Street during a Royal British Legion Poppy Day event in London October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Mariachi musician Moises Rivera, 60, waits for a gig in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles, home to many Mexican and Central American migrants, in California August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man whose family moved to Islamabad from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to look for work stands outside his house on the outskirts of Islamabad October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Decorated helmets, symbols of the pro-democracy movement, are left behind a barricade in the area occupied by protesters in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, China, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Sao Paulo fans cheer during their Copa Sudamericana soccer match against Ecuador's Emelec in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
The crowd reacts as lucha libre wrestler Blue Diamond grabs a chair while fighting Dr. Maldad and Magno during the Lucha VaVoom "Night of the Vampire" performance in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Mourners carry the body of Moataz Hejazi into a Muslim cemetery in east Jerusalem October 30, 2014. Israeli police shot dead Hejazi, a 32-year-old Palestinian suspected of having tried hours earlier to kill Yehuda Glick, a far-right Jewish activist,...more
Relatives offer prayers in front of the tombs of their loved ones at a public cemetery in Marikina city, east of Manila, Philippines, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
People's Liberation Army soldiers crawl on snow during a training session at a military base in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A man takes pictures of miniature paper umbrellas, a symbol of the pro-democracy movement, in the part of Mongkok shopping district protesters are occupying in Hong Kong, China, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Western Lowland Gorilla named Mbeli holds her baby in their enclosure at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
United States first lady Michelle Obama poses with audience members at a campaign rally for Democratic candidate for Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo in Providence, Rhode Island October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.