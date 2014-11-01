Editor's choice
A piece of debris is seen near the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo rocket explodes in mid-air during a test flight above the Mojave Desert in California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kenneth Brown
Anti-government protesters gather in the Place de la Nation in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An anti-government protester wears a sash taken from the looted parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Eric Matthew Frein exits the Pike County Courthouse with police officers after an arraignment in Milford, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A mattress and sheet are seen in the hangar within the abandoned Birchwood Resort, where Eric Frein was caught on Thursday, in Tannersville, Pennsylvania October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Kurdish peshmerga fighters wave Kurdish flags atop an army vehicle as they move towards the Syrian town of Kobani from the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Turkish riot policemen lift their shields to block the view of journalists as a convoy of Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga leaves a compound at the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A masked Palestinian protester carries a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops, following an anti-Israel demonstration over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 31,...more
A Palestinian boy walks past a mural depicting the Dome of the Rock painted on a house which witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the east of Gaza City October 31, 2014. The...more
A Palestinian boy rides a bicycle past the ruins of houses which witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the east of Gaza City October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Afghan Shi'ite Muslim men flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is watched by Hans-Georg Maassen, President of Germany's Bundesamt fuer Verfassungsschutz (BfV), the domestic intelligence service of the Federal Republic of Germany, as she leaves the BfV's headquarters following her...more
People take part in a funeral ceremony of Fedir Lypchak, a serviceman from battalion "Aydar", who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, in Gurivschyna, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man takes pictures of miniature paper umbrellas, a symbol of the pro-democracy movement, in the part of Mongkok shopping district protesters are occupying in Hong Kong October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Howard, a 35-year-old Australian Chinese musician and lookalike of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, gestures in front of a wall with messages of support to pro-democracy protesters in part of Hong Kong's financial central district they are occupying...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sits in an airplane as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Air and Anti-Air Force in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in...more
Nurse Kaci Hickox, joined by her boyfriend Ted Wilbur, speaks with the media outside of their home in Fort Kent, Maine October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joel Page
Swimmers take an early morning dip in the Serpentine lake at Hyde Park in central London October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A piglet is hanged outside the finance ministry during a rally by Greek bondholders in Athens October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Relatives offer prayers in front of the tombs of their loved ones at a public cemetery in Marikina city, east of Manila October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Models walk backstage before HEYUANCIYE Hu Sheguang Collection show at the China Fashion Week in Beijing October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models wait backstage before the HEYUANCIYE Hu Sheguang Collection show at the China Fashion Week in Beijing October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman walks her child to school as he is dressed as a character from Minecraft in New York October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Lucky Air crew member dressed as Spiderman during an onboard Halloween celebration sits next to passengers during a flight from Kunming to Shenzhen, in Kunming, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A woman attends the "Horror Nights" at the Filmpark Babelsberg theme park during Halloween in Potsdam October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain takes part in the first practice session of the F1 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Team members push the vehicle with Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain back into the garage at the end of the first practice session of the F1 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
