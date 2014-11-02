A policeman checks the crime scene in which the bodies of two women were found in a flat at Hong Kong's Wanchai district November 2, 2014. A 29-year-old British banker has been arrested in Hong Kong in connection with the grisly murder of two women,...more

A policeman checks the crime scene in which the bodies of two women were found in a flat at Hong Kong's Wanchai district November 2, 2014. A 29-year-old British banker has been arrested in Hong Kong in connection with the grisly murder of two women, a rare occurrence in a city known for its low homicide rate. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

