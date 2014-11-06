Edition:
An Andean man and a woman, depicting Inca's legendary characters Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo, pose for a portrait in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment in Puno November 5, 2014. According to an Inca legend, Manco Capac and Mama Occllo emerged from the waters of the lake carrying a golden staff instructed by the sun god Inti to create a temple in the spot where the staff sank into the earth. The Uros islands are a group of 70 man-made totora reed islands floating on the lake, which according to Peru's tourism board iPeru is the world's highest navigable lake at over 4,000 meters above sea level. The Uros people fish and hunt, but tourism is their main source of livelihood. The actors involved in the re-enactment were locals from Uros island.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
An Andean man and a woman, depicting Inca's legendary characters Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo, pose for a portrait in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment in Puno November 5, 2014. According to an Inca legend, Manco Capac and Mama Occllo emerged from the waters of the lake carrying a golden staff instructed by the sun god Inti to create a temple in the spot where the staff sank into the earth. The Uros islands are a group of 70 man-made totora reed islands floating on the lake, which according to Peru's tourism board iPeru is the world's highest navigable lake at over 4,000 meters above sea level. The Uros people fish and hunt, but tourism is their main source of livelihood. The actors involved in the re-enactment were locals from Uros island.
Protesters hold up their Guy Fawkes masks on the Liberty Bridge during a demonstration by supporters of the Anonymous movement as part of the global "Million Mask March" protests, in Budapest, November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Protesters hold up their Guy Fawkes masks on the Liberty Bridge during a demonstration by supporters of the Anonymous movement as part of the global "Million Mask March" protests, in Budapest, November 5, 2014.
A man dressed in a historical uniform plays an accordion as he takes part in a rehearsal for a military parade at the Red Square in Moscow November 5, 2014. The parade will be held on November 7 to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched through the Red Square towards the front lines of World War Two.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A man dressed in a historical uniform plays an accordion as he takes part in a rehearsal for a military parade at the Red Square in Moscow November 5, 2014. The parade will be held on November 7 to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched through the Red Square towards the front lines of World War Two.
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a locally made weapon launcher during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the Amerya front in Aleppo November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a locally made weapon launcher during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the Amerya front in Aleppo November 5, 2014.
A paratrooper with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, hugs his wife after returning home from Afghanistan at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014. Approximately 300 troops arrived home after being deployed since February 2014, according to the military.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A paratrooper with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, hugs his wife after returning home from Afghanistan at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014. Approximately 300 troops arrived home after being deployed since February 2014, according to the military.
An ultra-Orthodox youth stands in front of the vehicle of a Palestinian motorist who rammed into pedestrians at the scene of an attack in Jerusalem November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
An ultra-Orthodox youth stands in front of the vehicle of a Palestinian motorist who rammed into pedestrians at the scene of an attack in Jerusalem November 5, 2014.
A little girl plays with balloons at Republican U.S. Senate candidate Scott Brown's midterm election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A little girl plays with balloons at Republican U.S. Senate candidate Scott Brown's midterm election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire November 4, 2014.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends a photo session with the participants of a meeting of Korean People's Army (KPA) battalion commanders and political instructors in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends a photo session with the participants of a meeting of Korean People's Army (KPA) battalion commanders and political instructors in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 5, 2014.
Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim women watch a Muharram procession marking Ashoura from a residential building in Srinagar, Indian-Administered Kashmir November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim women watch a Muharram procession marking Ashoura from a residential building in Srinagar, Indian-Administered Kashmir November 4, 2014.
Syrian fighters fire a machinegun against Islamic State positions from a location west of Kobani during fighting on November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Syrian fighters fire a machinegun against Islamic State positions from a location west of Kobani during fighting on November 4, 2014.
Labourers practise maintenance works on an electricity pylon in Zilaiqiao township of Mingguang, Anhui province, China, October 23, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Labourers practise maintenance works on an electricity pylon in Zilaiqiao township of Mingguang, Anhui province, China, October 23, 2014.
Sarhan Mahamid of Israel, also known as a "clown doctor", performs at the Children's Hospital Of Fudan University in Shanghai, China, November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Sarhan Mahamid of Israel, also known as a "clown doctor", performs at the Children's Hospital Of Fudan University in Shanghai, China, November 5, 2014.
A judge wearing white gloves stands before a special session of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on the occasion of the 225th anniversary of the first session of the court in New York November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A judge wearing white gloves stands before a special session of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on the occasion of the 225th anniversary of the first session of the court in New York November 4, 2014.
Residents ride their motorcycles past a ship which ran aground during last year's Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Residents ride their motorcycles past a ship which ran aground during last year's Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 4, 2014.
The covered body of a Palestinian motorist lies on the tracks of the light railway in Jerusalem November 5, 2014. A motorist rammed into pedestrians on a crowded Jerusalem street and then got out of his vehicle to attack people with a metal bar before being shot by police.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
The covered body of a Palestinian motorist lies on the tracks of the light railway in Jerusalem November 5, 2014. A motorist rammed into pedestrians on a crowded Jerusalem street and then got out of his vehicle to attack people with a metal bar before being shot by police.
Afghan children study at an open area on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, province, November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Afghan children study at an open area on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, province, November 5, 2014.
Hands of poll workers are seen on a Bible as head precinct judge Deloris Reid-Smith reads the voters oath to poll workers before opening the polls at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Hands of poll workers are seen on a Bible as head precinct judge Deloris Reid-Smith reads the voters oath to poll workers before opening the polls at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina November 4, 2014.
Onlookers watch from a bridge as rescue workers gather beside derailed coaches of a passenger train in Algiers November 5, 2014. According to local media, 52 passengers were injured after the train they were travelling on derailed.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Onlookers watch from a bridge as rescue workers gather beside derailed coaches of a passenger train in Algiers November 5, 2014. According to local media, 52 passengers were injured after the train they were travelling on derailed.
Bobby Farrelly, Joey McFarland, Jim Carrey, Peter Farrelly, Jeff Daniels, Riza Aziz and Swizz Beatz pose at the world premiere of the film "Dumb and Dumber To" in Los Angeles, November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Bobby Farrelly, Joey McFarland, Jim Carrey, Peter Farrelly, Jeff Daniels, Riza Aziz and Swizz Beatz pose at the world premiere of the film "Dumb and Dumber To" in Los Angeles, November 3, 2014.
Spanish model, Angela Cristina, 27, stands on the footbridge of the wooden structure Metropol Parasol as she wears a creation by Francisco Tamaral during an urban photo shooting, part of the Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Spanish model, Angela Cristina, 27, stands on the footbridge of the wooden structure Metropol Parasol as she wears a creation by Francisco Tamaral during an urban photo shooting, part of the Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain November 4, 2014.
Dark clouds fill the Autumn sky over the jetty in Andernos, southwestern France, November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Dark clouds fill the Autumn sky over the jetty in Andernos, southwestern France, November 4, 2014.
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell waves to supporters with his wife, former United States Secretary of Labor Elaine Chao, at his midterm election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky, November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell waves to supporters with his wife, former United States Secretary of Labor Elaine Chao, at his midterm election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky, November 4, 2014.
Ryan Moore celebrates after riding Protectionist to win the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse, November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Ryan Moore celebrates after riding Protectionist to win the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse, November 4, 2014.
A worker cleans a stage to prepare for a celebration for Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo once the results of the U.S. gubernatorial race are official in New York, November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A worker cleans a stage to prepare for a celebration for Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo once the results of the U.S. gubernatorial race are official in New York, November 4, 2014.
Shi'ite Muslims are seen through the window pane of a parked car as they gather to receive free drinking water during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in the old quarters of Delhi November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Shi'ite Muslims are seen through the window pane of a parked car as they gather to receive free drinking water during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in the old quarters of Delhi November 4, 2014.
Roped parties of climbers walk on a glacier marking the border with Switzerland (left) and Italy on the way to the summit of the Breithorn at 13,661 feet in the Alpine resort of Zermatt August 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Roped parties of climbers walk on a glacier marking the border with Switzerland (left) and Italy on the way to the summit of the Breithorn at 13,661 feet in the Alpine resort of Zermatt August 4, 2014.
Messages of condolences from social media are seen on the wall along a corridor of the Virgin Galactic hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Messages of condolences from social media are seen on the wall along a corridor of the Virgin Galactic hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California November 4, 2014.
Lawyers' robes hang at the courthouse in Nantes, France, during a strike to protest against the government's plans to reform their profession, November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Lawyers' robes hang at the courthouse in Nantes, France, during a strike to protest against the government's plans to reform their profession, November 4, 2014.
An Israeli woman prays in front of the controversial Israeli barrier outside Rachel's tomb in the West Bank town of Bethlehem November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
An Israeli woman prays in front of the controversial Israeli barrier outside Rachel's tomb in the West Bank town of Bethlehem November 4, 2014.
The setting sun reflects on the windows of a building at Rolls-Royce in Derby, central England , November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
The setting sun reflects on the windows of a building at Rolls-Royce in Derby, central England , November 4, 2014.
