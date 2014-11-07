President Barack Obama winks at departing photographers after he and first lady Michelle Obama (4th L) had their picture taken with members of the Jackie Robinson West All Stars Little League baseball team from Chicago in the Oval Office at the White...more

President Barack Obama winks at departing photographers after he and first lady Michelle Obama (4th L) had their picture taken with members of the Jackie Robinson West All Stars Little League baseball team from Chicago in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington November 6, 2014. The team won the U.S. bracket of the Little League World Series this summer, before falling in the finals to the Seoul Little League of Seoul, South Korea.

