Editor's choice
Servicemen salute as they stand amongst the ceramic poppies that form part of the art installation "Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red", during an Armistice Day ceremony at the Tower of London in London, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Protesters apprehend a riot police officer during protests over the missing 43 trainee teachers in Chilpancingo, Mexico, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio hugs Dr. Craig Spencer as he is discharged from Bellevue Hospital, after being stricken by Ebola, in New York, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Vietnam war veteran of the 10th cavalry unit, known as the "Buffalo Soldiers", Herbert Sweat salutes as he rides his horse in the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A tear rolls down the cheek of Joan Demonte as she attends Remembrance Day ceremonies at Old City Hall in Toronto, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Protesters taunt the police as several hundred masked men broke away from a far-right march and threw stones and flares at lines of riot police in Warsaw, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A mother holds a piece of gauze to the face of her injured daughter at a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, November 11, 2014....more
A man beats a police officer lying on the ground during a protest in reprisal for the killing of 43 trainee teachers, in Acapulco, Mexico, November 10, 2014. The beaten policeman was eventually taken away by ambulance. His condition is unknown....more
The town of Susuz (C) is seen on the northern shore of the Ataturk dam through the window of a passenger aircraft flying over south-eastern Turkey province of Adiyaman November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Unidentified relatives and friends of the victims of Malaysian Airlines MH17 attend a national memorial at the RAI convention center in Amsterdam November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jasper Juinen/POOL
Young men work at a collection point for used oil in the capital Khartoum, October 29, 2014. The poor state of Sudan's economy has forced many families to look for alternative ways to earn money. Young men cycle around Khartoum, scavenging for unused...more
A Palestinian uses a slingshot to throw stones toward Israeli soldiers during clashes in Siear town near the West Bank city of Hebron, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/ Mussa Qawasma
Construction workers carry bricks on their heads near the country's parliament building in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Police officers carry a wounded colleague who was beaten up by rioting protesters during a protest in reprisal for the killing of 43 trainee teachers, in Acapulco, Mexico, November 10, 2014. The beaten policeman was eventually taken away by...more
Employees of Embraer's main aircraft factory vote to end their strike for pay increases, in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, November 10, 2014. Embraer, the world's third largest commercial airplane manufacturer, said their operations were returning to...more
Brenda Lemkus (2nd R) mourns beside the covered body of her daughter Dalia during her funeral in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Tekoa, November 11, 2014. An Israeli soldier and a woman, Dalia Lemkus, were stabbed to death by Palestinians in Tel...more
Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games : Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying walks past China's President Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony of the APEC forum, inside the International Convention Center at Yanqi Lake, in Beijing, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Lloyd's of London staff hold their annual Remembrance Day service at the Lloyd's Building in the City of London, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
People run from an area filled with smoke at Taghyeer (Change) Square, after demolished huts were set on fire, in Sanaa, Yemen, November 10, 2014. Authorities had deployed riot police and used bulldozers to demolish the huts set up by pro-democracy...more
President Obama delivers remarks at the APEC leaders' meeting at the International Convention Center at Yanqi Lake in Beijing, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
Victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy, a gas leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant that killed at least 3500 people, shout slogans during a sit-in protest in New Delhi, November 10, 2014. Hundreds of the victims held a sit-in protest and five women...more
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a locally-made shell towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad located in al-Khalidiya neighbourhood, from Bani Zeid neighbourhood in Aleppo, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team survey the scene of a stabbing attack near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Alon Shvut, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard stand at attention at the 9/11 Memorial in New York, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A journalist in the APEC media center holds her smartphone up to a TV monitor to capture an image of President Obama being greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the International Convention Center at Yanqi Lake during the APEC summit in Beijing,...more
Workers install a propeller onto a helicopter ahead of the 10th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee
A policeman walks on an empty 20 lane road leading to the country's parliament building in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Search and rescue team approaches the Soyuz TMA-13M capsule with the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Alexander Gerst of Germany, Maxim Surayev of Russia and Reid Wiseman of the U.S. after its landing near the town of Arkalyk, in northern...more
A military veteran checks the sizing of a suit jacket in San Francisco, November 10, 2014. Homeless and low-income veterans received a complete suit and tips on how to look for job and housing interviews, a day before Veteran's Day. REUTERS/Robert...more
China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People, on the sidelines of the APEC meetings, in Beijing November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland serves during his men's singles tennis match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.