Women take a "selfie" with musicians and healers of band "Mazaher Zar" after the band performed a traditional exorcism ritual in Cairo late November 12, 2014. Egyptians dance the "Zar", a traditional dance of frenzied movements, to captivating music that has its roots in an exorcism ritual. It has been part of Egyptian culture since ancient times to dance to drive away evil spirits and negative energy. The "Zar" religious ceremony, which uses drumming and dancing to cure an illness thought to be caused by a demon, is most prominent in southern Egypt and is practiced further south into the Sudan, though it may be performed anywhere in Egypt. Picture taken November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

