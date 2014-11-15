Editor's choice
The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background as Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills during Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano passes through the Pahoa transfer station outer fence near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/USGS
Children watch as a health worker sprays disinfectant outside a mosque in Bamako, Mali November 14, 2014. A local government official said the body of a Guinean imam, suspected of dying from the Ebola virus on October 27, was washed at the mosque...more
Artist Neil Harbisson, who has an antenna permanently attached to his skull, speaks during the Riga Comm 2014 innovation conference in Riga, Latvia November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
New young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
The image of President George Washington is seen on an engraving plate for a U.S. one dollar bill at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A man walks past a graffiti, denouncing strikes by U.S. drones in Yemen, painted on a wall in Sanaa, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
President Obama and opposition politician Aung San Suu Kyi hold a press conference after their meeting at her residence in Yangon, Myanmar, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Labourers carry grocery items at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Participants in an amateur "Running in Color" event approach the finish line of athree mile race in Tel Aviv, November 14, 2014. Inspired by the Hindu Holi festival, the race involved participants running along a course dotted with locations where...more
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, meets boy band One Direction at the Royal Variety Performance in support of the Entertainment Artistes' Benevolent Fund, at the Palladium Theatre in London, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool
Pope Francis kisses a girl during a special audience with business consultants at the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Kashmiri women sit under a bullet-ridden wall of a residential house after a gunbattle in Chinagam village, about 25 miles south of Srinagar, November 14, 2014. Two militants were killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces that started last...more
Passengers, one wearing a mask, ride a light rail tram in Jerusalem, November 11, 2014. If there has been a constant target of Palestinian attacks during weeks of unrest in Jerusalem, it is the city's Light Rail, a sleek tram that snakes through...more
U2 pose with their Music International trophies during the Bambi 2014 media awards ceremony in Berlin, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Palestinian protesters prepare to throw stones at Israeli army soldiers during clashes following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A young military cadet releases a pigeon after an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, Ukraine, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Sonja Enz of the Stapferhaus, an event place for contemporary exhibitions, holds coins in her hands as she sits in a room filled with 4 million Swiss five cent coins during a media preview of the exhibition "Geld - Jenseits von Gut und Boese" (Money...more
Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) (L-R), Senator Jon Tester (D-MT), Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), outgoing Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV), Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) address reporters following the senate...more
Khelan Bai, the grandmother of a deceased victim, who died after she underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, mourns in her house at Bilaspur district in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 14, 2014. ...more
Protesters, wearing masks depicting G20 leaders, and dressed as Australian surf lifesavers call for global equality among nations outside the venue site of the annual G20 leaders summit in Brisbane, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A forensic expert inspects a house after government forces shot and killed suspected insurgents during a raid at the house in southern Pattani province, Thailand, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
Actress Drew Barrymore arrives for the 2014 Women's Leadership Award honoring Stella McCartney at Alice Tully Hall in New York, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Laureen Harper, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, performs a 'Hongi' with a traditionally dressed Maori warrior during a welcoming ceremony at Government House in Auckland, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shane Wenzlick
Residents search for belongings amongst rubble of damaged buildings after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Damascus suburb of Saqba, Syria, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Msallam Abd...more
A Kurdish man mourns next to grave markers during a funeral for Kurdish fighters, in a cemetery in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Used cars are shown tossed into a dumpster as an advertising display in front of a local car dealership in San Diego, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel listens during his testimony at the House Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The mother of 30-year-old Phoolbai, who died after she underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", reacts at her home in Aamsena village in Bilaspur district, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, India,...more
A three-month-old macaque bites its toe in front of a fan heater at a wildlife park in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
