Kashmiri women sit under a bullet-ridden wall of a residential house after a gunbattle in Chinagam village, about 40 km (25 miles) south of Srinagar November 14, 2014. Two militants were killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces that started...more
U.S. President Barack Obama puts his arm around opposition politician Aung San Suu Kyi after a joint press conference following their meeting at her residence in Yangon, November 14, 2014. Obama, visiting Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi...more
Scotland's Steven Fletcher (C) is challenged by Ireland's Richard Keogh (front) and John O'Shea during their Euro 2016 Group D qualifying soccer match at Celtic Park Stadium Glasgow, Scotland November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Khelan Bai, the grandmother of a deceased victim, who died after she underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, mourns in her house at Bilaspur district in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014....more
Passengers, one wearing a mask, ride a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. If there has been a constant target of Palestinian attacks during weeks of unrest in Jerusalem, it is the city's Light Rail, a sleek tram that snakes through...more
Annabelle Proelss and Ruben Blommaert of Germany perform during the pairs short program at the Rostelecom Cup ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Palestinian protesters prepare to throw stones at Israeli army soldiers during clashes following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron November 14, 2014. Israel and the Palestinians have...more
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen passing through the Pahoa transfer station outer fence in this U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) handout photo taken near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 13, 2014. The slow-moving lava flow continues...more
Labourers carry grocery items at a wholesale market in Kolkata November 14, 2014. India's inflation dropped to a new multi-year low in October, helped by slower annual rises in food and fuel prices, intensifying pressure on the central bank to cut...more
Participants in an amateur "Running in Color" event approach the finish line of a five kilometre (three mile) race in Tel Aviv, November 14, 2014. Inspired by the Hindu Holi festival, the race involved participants running along a course dotted with...more
Jack O'Connell accepts the New Hollywood Award for his role in "Unbroken" and bows to his director and presenter Angelina Jolie during the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood, California November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
France's Karim Benzema (10) fights for the ball with Albania's Burim Kukeli during their international friendly soccer match at the Route de Lorient stadium in Rennes, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Artist Neil Harbisson, who has an antenna permanently attached to his skull, speaks during the Riga Comm 2014 innovation conference in Riga November 14, 2014. The two-day information and communication technology exhibition and conference began on...more
Women, who underwent sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, pose for pictures inside a hospital at Bilaspur district in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. The doctor whose sterilisation of 83 women in...more
Stadium security escort an Ivory Coast fan, who ran onto the field to hug Ivory Coast's Salomon Kalou (C), off the pitch during their African Nations Cup qualifying soccer match against Sierra Leone at the Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium in Abidjan,...more
Italy's Quintin Geldenhuys (C) is tackled by Argentina's Guido Petti (L) and Tomas Lavanini during their rugby test match at the Marassi stadium in Genoa November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. About 100 new young military cadets took part in an oath-taking ceremony on Friday, according to officials. REUTERS/Gleb...more
People queue to enter the court building during a heavy rain storm outside the High Court in London November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
U.S. President Barack Obama and opposition politician Aung San Suu Kyi hold a press conference after their meeting at her residence in Yangon, November 14, 2014. Obama, visiting Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday, said a provision...more
