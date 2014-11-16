Editor's Choice
U.S. President Barack Obama (C) gestures as he meets with European leaders to discuss the situation in Ukraine, at the G20 in Brisbane November 16, 2014. Pictures are (L-R) Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi,...more
Dr. Martin Salia is placed on a stretcher upon his arrival at the Nebraska Medical Center Biocontainment Unit in Omaha, Nebraska, November 15, 2014. The Sierra Leonean surgeon who is critically ill with Ebola was flown to the United States from West...more
Ukrainian WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko reacts as he leaves the arena after defeating his challenger Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev during their title fight in Hamburg, November 15, 2014. World heavyweight...more
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after winning his semi-final tennis match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
G20 leaders watch a "Welcome to Country" cultural performance at the G20 Leaders Summit in Brisbane November 15, 2014. The meeting of leaders of the Group of 20 economies has opened in Brisbane with Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott stressing the...more
England's Mike Brown (2nd L) catches the ball despite the attentions of South Africa's Cobus Reinach (2nd R) during their international rugby union match at Twickenham in London November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Hong Kong Federation of Students (HKFS) leader Alex Chow (C), committee members Nathan Law (L) and Eason Chung pose for photos while surrounded by Occupy Central protesters as they arrive at Hong Kong International Airport for their flight to Beijing...more
People reach out to touch the hand of Pope Francis as he places it on the head of a person during a special audience with Catholic doctors at the Paul VI hall at the Vatican November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Spain's Isco (2nd R) tries to control the ball in front of Belarus' Sergei Balanovich (L) during their Euro 2016 Group C qualifying soccer match in Huelva November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Russian President Vladimir Putin leaves his hotel en route to Brisbane Airport as he leaves the G20 leaders summit early, November 16, 2014. Putin told reporters he was leaving before the release of the G20's communique because of the long flight to...more
Traditional chiefs arrive for the Agni Festival to promote indigenous tradition at the Royal Palace in Abengourou November 15, 2014. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Korean People's Army's (KPA) February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on November 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Wales' Bradley Davies tackles Fiji's Manasa Saulo during their Autumn International rugby union match at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Matt Gone, also known as "The Checkered Man", is tattooed during a tattoo convention in Bogota November 14, 2014. Gone claims to be one of the most tattooed people in the world with 98 percent of his body inked. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A party supporter displays some of her badges at the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) annual party conference in Perth November 15, 2014. Scotland may seek another independence vote if Britain's rulers fail to honour their pledge to grant it further...more
Actor Mike Meyers poses with guests as they take a selfie during the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood, California November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott (L) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he officially welcomes leaders to the G20 summit in Brisbane November 15, 2014. A showdown between Western leaders and Putin is likely at the G20 summit...more
England's David Wilson pulls a face during their international rugby union match against South Africa at Twickenham in London November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Editor's Choice
