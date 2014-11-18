Edition:
Police Constable Patrice Clarke jumps over a collapsed portion of Naparima Mayaro Road, as flood waters continue to flow from the adjoining Nariva swamp basin following two days of rainfall in the country, in Manzanilla on Trinidad's East coast November 17, 2014. According to local authorities, more than 80 per cent of the road has been submerged by over a foot of water for the past two days, destroying the road's surface as it roars to the seafront. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Police Constable Patrice Clarke jumps over a collapsed portion of Naparima Mayaro Road, as flood waters continue to flow from the adjoining Nariva swamp basin following two days of rainfall in the country, in Manzanilla on Trinidad's East coast November 17, 2014. According to local authorities, more than 80 per cent of the road has been submerged by over a foot of water for the past two days, destroying the road's surface as it roars to the seafront. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of the building where the grand jury is looking into the shooting death of Michael Brown in Clayton, Missouri, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of the building where the grand jury is looking into the shooting death of Michael Brown in Clayton, Missouri, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Protesters try to flee from riot policemen during clashes at a rally marking the 41st anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against a U.S. backed military dictatorship in then ruling Greece, near the U.S. embassy in Athens November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Protesters try to flee from riot policemen during clashes at a rally marking the 41st anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against a U.S. backed military dictatorship in then ruling Greece, near the U.S. embassy in Athens November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Palestinian protesters climb a ladder at Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Palestinian protesters climb a ladder at Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A tower at Abengoa solar plant at "Solucar" solar park is seen in Sanlucar la Mayor, near Seville, Spain November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
A tower at Abengoa solar plant at "Solucar" solar park is seen in Sanlucar la Mayor, near Seville, Spain November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A digger is used to dump eggs and chickens into a container at a poultry farm, where H5N8, a highly contagious strain of bird flu, was found by Dutch authorities, in Hekendorp November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marco De Swart

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
A digger is used to dump eggs and chickens into a container at a poultry farm, where H5N8, a highly contagious strain of bird flu, was found by Dutch authorities, in Hekendorp November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marco De Swart
An explosion following an air strike is seen in central Kobani in Syria. Picture taken from the Turkish side of the Turkish-Syrian border. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
An explosion following an air strike is seen in central Kobani in Syria. Picture taken from the Turkish side of the Turkish-Syrian border. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Officials of Muammar Gaddafi's government sit behind bars during a hearing at a courtroom in Tripoli.

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
Officials of Muammar Gaddafi's government sit behind bars during a hearing at a courtroom in Tripoli.
Flowers are placed on a monument inside the Athens' Polytechnic school, on the eve of the 41st anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the then military ruling junta in Athens.

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
Flowers are placed on a monument inside the Athens' Polytechnic school, on the eve of the 41st anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the then military ruling junta in Athens.
A crane carries wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 at the site of the plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region.

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
A crane carries wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 at the site of the plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region.
Demonstrators lay on the ground with chalk outlines representing a mock crime scene during a protest marking the 100th day since the shooting death of Michael Brown in St. Louis, Missouri.

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
Demonstrators lay on the ground with chalk outlines representing a mock crime scene during a protest marking the 100th day since the shooting death of Michael Brown in St. Louis, Missouri.
A Kurdish refugee family from the Syrian town of Kobani rest inside their tent in a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province.

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
A Kurdish refugee family from the Syrian town of Kobani rest inside their tent in a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province.
Experts wearing protective suits are seen at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England. Bird flu found on a duck farm in northern England might be linked to a highly contagious strain of the disease found this weekend at a poultry farm in the central Netherlands, as well as a case early this month in Germany.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Experts wearing protective suits are seen at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England. Bird flu found on a duck farm in northern England might be linked to a highly contagious strain of the disease found this weekend at a poultry farm in the central Netherlands, as well as a case early this month in Germany.
Men search for belongings amongst the rubble of damaged buildings in al-Kalaseh neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Men search for belongings amongst the rubble of damaged buildings in al-Kalaseh neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria.
President Obama, Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meet at the G20 in Brisbane.

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
President Obama, Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meet at the G20 in Brisbane.
Soldiers and civilians stand next to a car that exploded, leaving one person dead, along Maka Al Mukarama street near Dayax Hotel in Somali's capital Mogadishu.

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
Soldiers and civilians stand next to a car that exploded, leaving one person dead, along Maka Al Mukarama street near Dayax Hotel in Somali's capital Mogadishu.
A staff member measures the height of a black bear at a national forest park in Puer, Yunnan province, China. The park for the first time measured the height and weight of six kinds of animals, including the black bear, red panda, slow loris, white-cheeked gibbon and egret, for data collection purposes.

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
A staff member measures the height of a black bear at a national forest park in Puer, Yunnan province, China. The park for the first time measured the height and weight of six kinds of animals, including the black bear, red panda, slow loris, white-cheeked gibbon and egret, for data collection purposes.
Jack O'Connell accepts the New Hollywood Award for his role in "Unbroken" and bows to his director and presenter Angelina Jolie during the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood.

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Jack O'Connell accepts the New Hollywood Award for his role in "Unbroken" and bows to his director and presenter Angelina Jolie during the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood.
Spain's Javier Fernandez performs during the exhibition gala at the Rostelecom Cup ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow.

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
Spain's Javier Fernandez performs during the exhibition gala at the Rostelecom Cup ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow.
Croatia's supporter throw flares onto the field during their Euro 2016 qualifying soccer match against Italy at the San Siro stadium in Milan.

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
Croatia's supporter throw flares onto the field during their Euro 2016 qualifying soccer match against Italy at the San Siro stadium in Milan.
Fans look at a dance performance by third base umpire during the fourth inning of an exhibition baseball game between Japan and U.S. Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Stars in Tokyo.

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
Fans look at a dance performance by third base umpire during the fourth inning of an exhibition baseball game between Japan and U.S. Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Stars in Tokyo.
Roger Federer of Switzerland waits to announce that he is injured and unfit to play Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 in London.

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
Roger Federer of Switzerland waits to announce that he is injured and unfit to play Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 in London.
Students take part in a protest in support of a fellow student who was shot in the leg and against the violation of the autonomy of the National Autonomous University of Mexico by police forces, at the university campus in Mexico City.

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
Students take part in a protest in support of a fellow student who was shot in the leg and against the violation of the autonomy of the National Autonomous University of Mexico by police forces, at the university campus in Mexico City.
Alexandra Munoz, 5, who lost her hair due to chemotherapy for a brain tumor, poses in the cancer ward of the Luis Calvo Mackenna Hospital in Santiago, Chile, October 30, 2014. The wigs, handmade by Italian-Chilean hair stylist Marcelo Avatte and his team, have helped the children regain their self-esteem and confidence during cancer treatment. Renowned for making customised wigs, Avatte has donated more than 300 wigs since 2009 and says he was motivated to begin the project by the pain he felt when his own son lost his hair during chemotherapy.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Alexandra Munoz, 5, who lost her hair due to chemotherapy for a brain tumor, poses in the cancer ward of the Luis Calvo Mackenna Hospital in Santiago, Chile, October 30, 2014. The wigs, handmade by Italian-Chilean hair stylist Marcelo Avatte and his team, have helped the children regain their self-esteem and confidence during cancer treatment. Renowned for making customised wigs, Avatte has donated more than 300 wigs since 2009 and says he was motivated to begin the project by the pain he felt when his own son lost his hair during chemotherapy.
A policewoman stands next to a destroyed house after an explosion in Homberg, Germany. The driver of a car was killed and seven people, two of them policemen, wounded on Sunday in an explosion possibly caused by the owner with a car bomb after family disputes.

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
A policewoman stands next to a destroyed house after an explosion in Homberg, Germany. The driver of a car was killed and seven people, two of them policemen, wounded on Sunday in an explosion possibly caused by the owner with a car bomb after family disputes.
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel plays with models of trucks during an interactive demonstration of transportation logistics during her visit to the Future Logistics Living Lab in Sydney.

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel plays with models of trucks during an interactive demonstration of transportation logistics during her visit to the Future Logistics Living Lab in Sydney.
Ireland's Dave Kilcoyne scores a try against Georgia during their international rugby test match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
Ireland's Dave Kilcoyne scores a try against Georgia during their international rugby test match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
President Obama gestures as he meets with European leaders to discuss the situation in Ukraine, at the G20 in Brisbane.

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
President Obama gestures as he meets with European leaders to discuss the situation in Ukraine, at the G20 in Brisbane.
Dr. Martin Salia is placed on a stretcher upon his arrival at the Nebraska Medical Center Biocontainment Unit in Omaha, Nebraska, November 15, 2014. The Sierra Leonean surgeon who is critically ill with Ebola was flown to the United States from West Africa and was transported to a Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Dr. Martin Salia is placed on a stretcher upon his arrival at the Nebraska Medical Center Biocontainment Unit in Omaha, Nebraska, November 15, 2014. The Sierra Leonean surgeon who is critically ill with Ebola was flown to the United States from West Africa and was transported to a Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.
Ukrainian WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko reacts as he leaves the arena after defeating his challenger Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev during their title fight in Hamburg. World heavyweight champion Vladimir Klitschko knocked out Bulgarian challenger Kubrat Pulev with a fierce left hook in the fifth round to retain his IBF title and end his opponent's unbeaten record.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Ukrainian WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko reacts as he leaves the arena after defeating his challenger Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev during their title fight in Hamburg. World heavyweight champion Vladimir Klitschko knocked out Bulgarian challenger Kubrat Pulev with a fierce left hook in the fifth round to retain his IBF title and end his opponent's unbeaten record.
Romania's President Traian Basescu reacts after casting his ballot at a polling station in Bucharest.

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
Romania's President Traian Basescu reacts after casting his ballot at a polling station in Bucharest.
England's Mike Brown (2nd L) catches the ball despite the attentions of South Africa's Cobus Reinach (2nd R) during their international rugby union match at Twickenham in London.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
England's Mike Brown (2nd L) catches the ball despite the attentions of South Africa's Cobus Reinach (2nd R) during their international rugby union match at Twickenham in London.
People reach out to touch the hand of Pope Francis as he places it on the head of a person during a special audience with Catholic doctors at the Paul VI hall at the Vatican.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
People reach out to touch the hand of Pope Francis as he places it on the head of a person during a special audience with Catholic doctors at the Paul VI hall at the Vatican.
Traditional chiefs arrive for the Agni Festival to promote indigenous tradition at the Royal Palace in Abengourou, Ivory Coast.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Traditional chiefs arrive for the Agni Festival to promote indigenous tradition at the Royal Palace in Abengourou, Ivory Coast.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.
Matt Gone, also known as "The Checkered Man", is tattooed during a tattoo convention in Bogota, Colombia. Gone claims to be one of the most tattooed people in the world with 98 percent of his body inked.

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Matt Gone, also known as "The Checkered Man", is tattooed during a tattoo convention in Bogota, Colombia. Gone claims to be one of the most tattooed people in the world with 98 percent of his body inked.
A party supporter displays some of her badges at the Scottish Nationalist Party annual party conference in Perth. Scotland may seek another independence vote if Britain's rulers fail to honour their pledge to grant it further autonomy, outgoing Scottish National Party leader Alex Salmond warned on Friday, less than two months after Scots spurned independence.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
A party supporter displays some of her badges at the Scottish Nationalist Party annual party conference in Perth. Scotland may seek another independence vote if Britain's rulers fail to honour their pledge to grant it further autonomy, outgoing Scottish National Party leader Alex Salmond warned on Friday, less than two months after Scots spurned independence.
Actor Mike Meyers poses with guests as they take a selfie during the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood.

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Actor Mike Meyers poses with guests as they take a selfie during the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood.
