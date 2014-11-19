Editor's choice
Masked pro-democracy protesters try to break a glass window of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014, in response to an earlier clear up of part of the "Occupy Central" protest site.
Children make a line during a wrestling training session in front of pictures of late Cuban revolutionary hero Ernesto 'Che' Guevara (L), former Cuban President Fidel Castro (C) and Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, on the outskirts of Havana,...more
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to the media on a Palestinian attack on a synagogue in Jerusalem November 18, 2014.
A general view shows the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo, Syria November 18, 2014.
Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team clean blood from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
A tourist is seen through a soap bubble as she takes a picture at Comercio square in downtown Lisbon, Portugal November 18, 2014.
A small cargo plane is seen crashed into the side of a home in Chicago. The occupants of the home escaped uninjured after the crash but Chicago police said they did not have information about potential injuries sustained by the pilot, who authorities...more
A doughnut-shaped protective safety net hangs from the ceiling of the rotunda in the U.S. Capitol during a tour of the U.S. Capitol Dome Restoration Project in Washington, November 18, 2014.
Paula (L) and Ed Kassig, parents of U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig who was behaded by Islamic State militants, walk toward microphones before reading a statement to the press in Indianapolis, Indiana. The parents of Peter, beheaded by Islamic State...more
Police Constable Patrice Clarke jumps over a collapsed portion of Manzanilla Mayaro Road, as flood waters continue to flow from the adjoining Nariva swamp basin following two days of rainfall in the country, in Manzanilla on Trinidad's East coast....more
Building employees dismantle a barricade outside Citic Tower in accordance with a court injunction to clear up part of the protest site, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong.
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" take shelter under placards as they are hit by a police water cannon during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana. Followers of the...more
Protesters try to flee from riot policemen during clashes at a rally marking the 41st anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against a U.S. backed military dictatorship in then ruling Greece, near the U.S. embassy in Athens.
A Syrian refugee girl stands outside a tent at a refugee camp in Zahle in the Bekaa valley in Lebanon.
An explosion following an air strike is seen in central Kobani in Syria.
A tower at Abengoa solar plant at "Solucar" solar park is seen in Sanlucar la Mayor, near the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain.
Palestinian protesters climb a ladder at Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem.
Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of the building where the grand jury is looking into the shooting death of Michael Brown in Clayton, Missouri.
An Israeli police officer gestures as he holds a weapon near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
An injured man sits at a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus.
Demonstrators show symbolic red cards to Czech President Milos Zeman during a protest rally in Prague marking the 25th anniversary of the "Velvet Revolution".
A man takes a nap along a street next to his belongings as pedestrians walk past at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts as he speaks to members of the Australian-Indian community during a reception at the Allphones Arena located at Sydney Olympic Park in western Sydney.
A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani walks with her children at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province in Turkey.
A protester holds a burned U.S. flag during a rally marking the 41st anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against a U.S. backed military dictatorship in then ruling Greece, outside the U.S. embassy in Athens.
Syrian refugees are seen at a refugee camp in Zahle in the Bekaa valley in Lebanon.
Australian Governor-General Peter Cosgrove stands with China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, as she holds a wombat in the grounds of Government House in Canberra, Australia.
A Palestinian woman scatters sweets as she celebrates with others an attack on a Jerusalem synagogue, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Soldiers stand guard as Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (not pictured) gives a speech on Ebola precautions in Kouremale, at Mali's border with Guinea.
A boy carries belongings as he walks on rubble of damaged buildings in al-Kalaseh neighborhood of Aleppo.
A masked pro-democracy protester climbs on a barricade after the arrival of bailiffs under a court injunction to clear up part of the protest site, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Komeito Party in Tokyo.
A digger is used to dump eggs and chickens into a container at a poultry farm, where a highly contagious strain of bird flu was found by Dutch authorities, in Hekendorp. Dutch authorities said they had found the highly contagious strain of bird flu,...more
