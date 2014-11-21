Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 20, 2014 | 7:45pm EST

Editor's Choice

A man works at an abandoned construction site in Shanghai November 20, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Artist Damon Davis poses for a photograph in front of his art project called #AllHandsOnDeck, which features pictures of hands hung up on boarded-up shop fronts in Ferguson, Missouri November 20, 2014. "The aim of the project is to promote solidarity, hope and inspiration," Davis said.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer grabs the throat of a protester after clashes broke out during a demonstration against the proposed Kinder Morgan pipeline on Burnaby Mountain in Burnaby, British Columbia November 20, 2014. Environmental protesters have been blocking work at two Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP sites in the Vancouver suburb of Burnaby, three days after a court injunction for their removal came into effect. Kinder Morgan, which hopes to triple the size of its 300,000-barrel-per-day Trans Mountain pipeline, plans to bore two holes deep into Burnaby Mountain to test if it will be possible to run the expanded pipeline under the conservation site, which is a popular hiking and picnic area for locals.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Demonstrators walk past hand imprints during a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Ciudad Juarez November 20, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Storm clouds and snow blow from Lake Erie over the still-closed Route 5 highway in Lackawanna, near Buffalo, New York November 20, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Teresa Munoz mourns over the coffin of her daughter Maria Jose Alvarado during a wake for Maria Jose and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, Honduras November 20, 2014. The Honduran beauty queen has been found shot dead in a suspected crime of passion just days before she was due to compete in the Miss World pageant in London, police said.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Blood stains are seen on a wall as men collect human remains at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State November 19, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
A military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed and his team moves towards Tabit village in North Darfur, Sudan November 20, 2014. The joint peacekeeping mission known as UNAMID has been trying to gain access to visit Tabit since earlier this month to investigate media reports of an alleged mass rape of 200 women and girls in Tabit.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Yevgeny Panteleikin, a local blogger, dumps a bucket of cold liquid nitrogen on himself during a flash mob on the embankment of the Yenisei River in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, November 20, 2014. Panteleikin and several other enthusiasts poured cold liquid nitrogen on themselves, bearing the temperature of about minus 196 degrees Celsius (minus 320.8 degrees Fahrenheit), while taking part in an event resembling the popular "Ice Bucket Challenge" project and aimed at the popularization of natural sciences among children and teenagers. The experiment demonstrated the Leidenfrost effect phenomenon, in which a liquid produces a layer of insulating vapor that prevents the liquid getting into a direct contact with a surface much hotter than the liquid's boiling point, according to organizers.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
A man lights a candle by his shop at night in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 19, 2014. Residents in eastern al-Ghouta have been cut off the main electricity grid for two years, activists said, relying on generators and other sources of light at night.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Storm clouds and snow blows off Lake Erie in Buffalo, New York, November 18, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Members of the Druze community watch the funeral of Israeli Druze police officer Zidan Nahad Seif in the northern village of Yanuh-Jat, Israel, November 19, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
An Indonesian student protester runs after he caught fire while throwing a molotov cocktail towards police during a protest against the new president's decision to hike fuel prices this week in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia, November 19, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Local workers transport a piece of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 wreckage at the site of the plane crash near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine November 20, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Portuguese Air Force fighter F-16 (R) and Canadian Air Force fighter CF-18 Hornet patrol over Baltics air space, from the Zokniai air base near Siauliai, Lithuania, November 20, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" is escorted to the high court after his arrest, in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh November 20, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Volunteers use a paddle raft to move an elderly woman to a safe place at Jatinegara district in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 20, 2014. Heavy rain caused flooding in some parts of the capital.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Children gesture while posing for a picture at the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz, near the Syrian-Turkish border November 19, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
An injured boy rests waiting to receive treatment at a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Meraba, eastern countryside of Daraa, Syria, November 19, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Demonstrators break through barricades in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament, as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favor of free education, in central London November 19, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Pope Francis tries to grab an envelope as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican November 19, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo, Brazil, state November 18, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Tourists, dressed in traditional Japanese kimonos, stand in a park in Kyoto, western Japan November 19, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo November 19, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Japanese lawmakers including Toshihiro Nikai (3rd L), former Economy, Trade and Industry Minister, and Daishiro Yamagiwa (3rd R, back toward camera), State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, taste whale meat menu during a whale meat promotion event at a restaurant in the ministry in Tokyo, Japan, November 19, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
A man in an LED light mask performs the live art piece "Player" as he sits among visitors during the press preview of French artist Pierre Huyghe's first major retrospective at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, California November 19, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Soldiers carry a body bag near a crime scene in Arada, Honduras, November 19, 2014. The bodies of Maria Jose Alvarado, 19, and her sister Sofia, 23, were found buried near a river in the mountainous region of Santa Barbara in western Honduras, said Leandro Osorio, head of the criminal investigation unit. Alvarado was found murdered just days before she was due to compete in the Miss World pageant in London, police said on November 19, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
A Syrian refugee reacts during a rally in Athens, Greece, November 19, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy delivers a speech at a campaign rally for the leadership of the UMP political party in Mulhouse, France, November 19, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo climbs over snow piled on the highway after talking with a stranded trucker on interstate I-190 while surveying an area in West Seneca, New York November 19, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Palestinian girls, relatives of Abdel-Rahman Shaloudi stand on a staircase near his destroyed home in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan November 19, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Jewish worshippers pray at a synagogue in Jerusalem where two Palestinian militants killed four rabbis and a policeman November 19, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi, India, November 19, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Prince Albert II of Monaco kisses his wife Princess Charlene as they stand at the Palace balcony during a parade for Monaco's National Day November 19, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
A bullet hole is seen in a door of a synagogue in Jerusalem where two Palestinian militants killed four rabbis and a policeman, November 19, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
