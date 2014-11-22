Editor's Choice
A snow-covered field is seen near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014.
President Barack Obama speaks about immigration reform during a visit to Del Sol High School in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2014.
An activist, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, watches a press conference from the sidelines at the Greatest St. Mark's Family Church in Ferguson, Missouri November 21, 2014.
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro makes a heart-shaped gesture during a meeting with students outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas November 21, 2014.
Teresa Munoz mourns over the coffin of her daughter Maria Jose Alvarado during a wake for Maria Jose and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara November 20, 2014. The Honduran beauty queen had been found shot dead in a suspected crime...more
A member of an expedition group stands on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Siberia November 9, 2014.
A masked demonstrator throws a petrol bomb towards riot police during a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, near the Benito Juarez International airport in Mexico City November 20, 2014.
A relative of suspected militant Shiraz Ahmad Ganai weeps during his funeral at Panjran village, south of Srinagar, Indian-Administered Kashmir November 21, 2014.
A woman reacts as she sits near photos of anti-Yanukovich protesters killed during clashes, during a commemoration ceremony for them in Kiev, Ukraine, November 21, 2014.
Police arrest a protester, who was demanding the criminal indictment of a white police officer who shot dead an unarmed black teenager in August, after she was among others blocking traffic outside the Ferguson Police Station in Missouri November 20,...more
Aneeka perfoms "Ojo Por Ojo" at the15th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 20, 2014.
Demonstrators yell slogans while carrying torches during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, in Monterrey, Mexico, November 20, 2014.
Devotees walk along the bridge at the premises of the Pashupatinath Temple, during the Bala Chaturdashi festival, in Kathmandu, Nepal, November 21, 2014. The festival is celebrated by the worshipers by lighting oil lamps and scattering seven types of...more
Storm clouds and snow blows off Lake Erie in Buffalo, New York, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
President Barack Obama announces executive actions on U.S. immigration policy during a nationally televised address from the White House in Washington, November 20, 2014.
A military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed and his team moves towards Tabit village in North Darfur, Sudan, November 20, 2014.
Portuguese Air Force fighter F-16 (R) and Canadian Air Force fighter CF-18 Hornet patrol over Baltics air space, from the Zokniai air base near Siauliai, Lithuania, November 20, 2014.
Artist Damon Davis poses for a photograph in front of his art project called #AllHandsOnDeck, which features pictures of hands hung up on boarded-up shop fronts in Ferguson, Missouri November 20, 2014.
Ahmed Aljneibi (L) of the United Arab Emirates fights for the ball with Ahmed Khalaf of Iraq during their Gulf Cup soccer match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A girl walks past riot policemen guarding one of the access roads to Benito Juarez International airport after demonstrators staged a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.
Men push a log out of the water near Okobaba sawmill at the edge of the Lagos Lagoon, Nigeria, June 24, 2014.
Labourers rest as a boy playfully shovels coal at a yard in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, November 20, 2014. In
A man works at an abandoned construction site in Shanghai, China, November 20, 2014.
A Kurdish refugee boy, who is from the Syrian town of Kobani, carries a wooden beam for his tent in a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, November 20, 2014.
Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg (R) of Germany offers a hand to Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain before a news conference at the Yas Marina circuit before the start of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix November 20, 2014....more
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer grabs the throat of a protester after clashes broke out during a demonstration against the proposed Kinder Morgan pipeline on Burnaby Mountain in Burnaby, British Columbia November 20, 2014.
China's President Xi Jinping walks with New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key, while being escorted to a lunch by a Maori warrior, in Auckland, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Devotees holding oil lamps perform religious rituals at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple, during the Bala Chaturdashi festival, in Kathmandu, Nepal, November 21, 2014.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens to Poland's Secretary of State Wladyslaw Bartoszewski (C) and Malgorzata Omilanowska (R), Poland's Minister of culture and national heritage before the start of a mass in the Church of Peace in the town of...more
