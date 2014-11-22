A snow-covered field is seen near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014. Warm temperatures and rain were forecast for the weekend in the city of Buffalo and western New York, bringing the threat of widespread flooding to the region bound for days by...more

A snow-covered field is seen near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014. Warm temperatures and rain were forecast for the weekend in the city of Buffalo and western New York, bringing the threat of widespread flooding to the region bound for days by deep snow. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Close