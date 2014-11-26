Inmate Michael Hanline (3rd L) walks outside with his wife Sandee after being released from Ventura County jail as Justin Brooks (L), Director of the California Innocence Project looks on, in Ventura, California November 24, 2014. Hanline, a...more

Inmate Michael Hanline (3rd L) walks outside with his wife Sandee after being released from Ventura County jail as Justin Brooks (L), Director of the California Innocence Project looks on, in Ventura, California November 24, 2014. Hanline, a California man who spent more than 30 years in prison for a 1978 murder was ordered released by a judge who overturned his conviction based on DNA analysis and investigative reports that were withheld from his defense. The California Innocence Project, which worked for 15 years to win Michael Hanline's freedom, said the case represented the oldest conviction to be reversed in the state.

