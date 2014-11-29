Editor's choice
The Elf on the Shelf balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York November 27, 2014.
A butcher holding his blade stands among sacrificed buffaloes inside an enclosed compound during the sacrificial ceremony of the "Gadhimai Mela" festival held in Bariyapur November 28, 2014. Sword-wielding Hindu devotees in Nepal began slaughtering...more
The remains of the Kano central mosque bombing victim is carried on the top of a car from the Murtala Mohammed specialist Hospital for burial according to Muslim rites, in Kano State, Nigeria, November 28, 2014.
French President Francois Hollande has his temperature measured upon his arrival at the Donka Hospital in Conakry, Guinea, November 28, 2014, as part of a one-day visit in Guinea focused on Ebola.
A New York City Police NYPD officer detains a demonstrator protesting outside of Macy's in Herald Square during the Black Friday shopping day in New York November 28, 2014.
Devotees climb a tree to observe the sacrificial ceremony of the "Gadhimai Mela" festival held in Bariyapur, Nepal, November 28, 2014.
Police officers stand near wreckage at a scene of multiple bombings at Kano Central Mosque, Nigeria, November 28, 2014.
Stuntmen perform on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. The festival, renowned for its large number of animal sacrifices, is held every five years at the Gadhimai Temple where devotees...more
A protester takes refuge from snowfall while sitting outside the Ferguson Police Station in Missouri November 26, 2014.
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (R) congratulates newly appointed Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk during a parliament session in Kiev, November 27, 2014. Ukraine's new parliament elected Yatseniuk for a new term as prime minister at its opening...more
A protester confronts another protester (bottom), who was attempting to protect a convenience store, during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 26, 2014.
Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke pauses before delivering a statement, on behalf of the family of deceased teammate Phillip Hughes, at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. Australian cricketer Hughes died in hospital, two days...more
A member of the National Guard stands guard during snowfall in front of the Ferguson Police Station in Missouri November 26, 2014.
Former maintenance worker, Mohammed Yaqub, poses in his house with his old identity card from the defunct Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal where he once worked November 13, 2014. On the night of December 2, 1984, the factory owned by the U.S....more
Trees frame a rusting building at the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 11, 2014.
River Plate's fans light flares as they cheer before of the Copa Sudamericana second leg semi-final soccer match against Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 27, 2014.
Shoppers wrestle over a television as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London November 28, 2014.
Sheep are gathered in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris during a demonstration of shepherds against the protection of wolves in France November 27, 2014.
A man and his daughter sleep near the enclosure for buffalo awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur, Nepal November 27, 2014.
Workers toil at the construction site of a new pier at New Priok container terminal in north Jakarta, Indonesia November 26, 2014.
Ruth Baker Ndesandjo sings with her son Mark Okoth Obama Ndesandjo, half-brother of President Barack Obama, at the launch of his new book "An Obama's Journey" in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 27, 2014.
Supporters of National party candidate Luis Lacalle Pou gesture during his final campaign rally before Sunday's presidential election runoff in San Carlos, Uruguay November 27, 2014.
A spectator runs onto the pitch and takes a 'selfie' of himself and Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela during their Europa League soccer match against Partizan Belgrade at White Hart Lane in London November 27, 2014.
Family and friends sit in a vehicle trailer, where they will spend the night, near the enclosure for buffalo awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur, Nepal November 27, 2014.
Participants look at their mobile phones while waiting at the stables during Madrid Horse Week in Madrid November 27, 2014.
Mariam, a 9-year-old girl, carries her brother as she stands with other children at an underground ancient cemetery in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib November 26, 2014. Residents are using ancient caves and cemeteries as...more
Pro-democracy protesters imitate a three-finger salute from movie "The Hunger Games", during a rally at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 27, 2014.
At sunrise floats stand ready to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 27, 2014.
A British security official (R) escorts a survivor from the wreckage of a British embassy vehicle after a suicide attack in Kabul, November 27, 2014.
Visitors look at a huge lantern at the Kaminarimon gate at the start of Nakamise shopping street on Asakusa district in Tokyo November 28, 2014.
