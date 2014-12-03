Editor's choice
Men bury coffins of six people killed during the October 30 and 31 popular uprising, during a funeral service in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.
Singer Ariana Grande performs during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.
People gather to watch the lighting of U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, an 88-foot white spruce from the Chippewa National Forest in Cass Lake, Minnesota, in Washington.
Indian Navy soldiers play drums during Navy Day celebrations, marking their battle at Karachi Harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971, in Mumbai.
An LAPD motorcycle officer uses his baton to push back demonstrators as his colleagues detain a man during a rally against the Missouri grand jury's decision to not indict Darren Wilson in his fatal shooting of Michael Brown and the LAPD's fatal...more
Ice-covered leafs of a tree hang over a roadside shrine near Kottes in northern Austria.
A CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) member walks with a replica rifle during a protest demanding the government find of missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, Mexico.
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey (12), wide receiver Tavon Austin (11), tight end Jared Cook (89), wide receiver Chris Givens (13) and wide receiver Kenny Britt (81) put their hands up to show support for Michael Brown before a game...more
A participant runs past a damaged building as he competes in a running race along a street in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, a rebel-controlled area.
Student activists stage a 'die-in' as part of the nationwide "Hands up, walk out" protest, demanding justice for the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, at Washington University in St. Louis.
A man who gave his name as Wildcat works out on NYPD crowd control barricades in the rain in Times Square in New York.
A terminally ill patient raises his arm in a hospice for those dying of AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok, Thailand.
An element of the installation "Voyageurs" by French artist Cedric Le Borgne sits atop building top at Place Bel Air in Geneva.
A masked CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) member loots a vending machine during a protest demanding the government find of missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, at the General Attorney...more
Palestinians warm themselves by a fire near the ruins of houses which witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the east of Gaza City.
Comedian Russell Brand (C) holds a banner during a protest by residents and supporters of the New Era housing estate, in central London. The housing estate residents, in Hoxton, east London, fear they could face higher rents after the estate was...more
Riot police use a water cannon to disperse protesters during clashes outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong.
Kashmiri women wait in a queue to cast their vote outside a polling booth during the second phase of the state assembly election in Rajwara, north of Srinagar.
Youth leader Rasheen Aldridge (2nd L) of the Ferguson Commission listens as President Barack Obama (front) speaks during a meeting with elected officials, community and faith leaders and law enforcement officials at the White House in Washington. The...more
A demonstrator throws a firebomb at the windows of an ATM facility during a protest in support of the 43 missing trainee teachers in Mexico City.
Thai Royal Guards march in front of the Grand Palace, during a military parade as a part of a celebration for the upcoming birthday of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in Bangkok. The revered King, the world's longest reigning monarch, will turn...more
A man in a wheelchair is reflected in a mirror, as he watches a news broadcast showing Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaking at a news conference during his visit to Turkey, at a gerontological center in Stavropol, southern Russia.
A woman pours vermillion powder on the body of Sonu, a female stray dog, as part of a ritual before her burial in Ahmedabad, India. According to the residents, Sonu guarded the neighborhood for 18 years and was a favorite of all the residents.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe eats a local grilled fish during his official campaign kick-off for the December 14 lower house election, at the Soma Haragama fishing port in Soma, Fukushima prefecture.
An Indian paramilitary trooper keeps guard near a polling station during the second phase of the state assembly election in Kulangham, north of Srinagar.
Swedish Member of Parliament Barbro Westerholm (L) speaks to former U.S. NSA contractor Edward Snowden, shown on a livestream from Moscow, during the Right Livelihood Award ceremony at the second chamber hall at the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm....more
Chris Martin performs with U2 during a surprise concert in support of World AIDS Day in Times Square in New York.
A poster of Abdul Karim Jedban, a late member of the Yemeni parliament, is seen on a water tank damaged by an explosion of a bomb planted at the gate of a house belonging to a Shi'ite Houthi in Sanaa. The poster reads, "The martyr Dr. Abdul Karim...more
A member of the air force helps her colleague with her make-up before a military parade celebrating Romania's National Day in Bucharest.
The statue of Christ the Redeemer is lit up in red to promote the "Test, Treat, Live Better" awareness campaign marking World AIDS Day in Rio de Janeiro.
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.