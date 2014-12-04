Editor's choice
Crude oil streams through the desert in south Israel, near the village of Beer Ora, north of Eilat December 4, 2014. Millions of liters of crude oil have gushed out of a pipeline to flood 200 acres of a desert nature reserve in southern Israel,...more
Lazar and his sister Andjelka sit by a candle in their home in Majdanpek, as electricity workers struggled through snow, ice and treacherous terrain to restore power to a town left shivering without power, heating or running water for a fourth day.
A view of salt ponds at the Maras mines in Cuzco.
European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi addresses a news conference for the first time in the ECB's new 1.3 billion euro headquarters in Frankfurt.
A man plays with his son as he sits in his one-room shack at a Christian slum in Islamabad.
A police officer stands over activists, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, as they stage a 'die-in' during rush hour at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan, New York.
The Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft sits on the launch pad awaiting liftoff in the sunrise at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Student leader Joshua Wong, covered with a blanket, looks on during the third day of his hunger strike in a tent outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong.
The burnt exterior of the Press House, a local media agency, is seen in the Chechen capital Grozny, after at least six gunmen and three policemen were killed in gun battles when the building was stormed.
Gwen Carr, mother of the late Eric Garner, listens as civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton (not pictured) speaks at the National Action Network in Harlem, New York.
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk, in a territory controlled by "Lugansk People's Republic" (LPR), eastern Ukraine. The Psycho-Neurological Hospital is caught in the...more
A window with broken glass overlooks the Lebanese-Syrian border as seen from a Lebanese military post, near the site of an ambush where gunmen killed at least six Lebanese soldiers, in the mountainous border town of Ras Baalbek.
A NYPD policeman reacts next to people protesting against the Staten Island death of Eric Garner during an arrest in July, in midtown Manhattan, New York.
A Brazilian flag is seen on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state.
A ground worker runs over a cover, after the third ODI (One Day International) cricket match between England and Sri Lanka was stopped due to rain, in Hambantota.
A shovel is placed over coal briquettes during a protest in front of the chancellery in Berlin. Germany's cabinet will agree plans to cut CO2 emissions by up to 78 million tonnes by 2020, pushing operators to shut some coal-fired plants, to help...more
A protester yells as he is detained during a demonstration against police violence and the grand jury decision in the Eric Garner case, in front of the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in St. Louis, Missouri.
Alia Tunisi, a first grade school teacher, adjusts the skullcap of one of her students during reading hour at the Hand in Hand Arab Jewish bilingual school in Jerusalem.
Taramuni Ray, 62, cries as she sits on the debris from her burnt hut after a fire occurred at a slum in Kolkata.
The mother (2nd R) and family members of Lebanese army soldier Ali Mohammad, who was killed during an ambush in Ras Baalbek when gunmen killed at least six Lebanese soldiers, mourn during his funeral in his hometown of Habshit in Akkar.
Andalusian horsemen wait before taking part in a morphological contest for colts of three years during the Sicab International Pre Horse Fair in the Andalusian capital of Seville.
Members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas march during a graduation ceremony in Gaza City.
Rescuers search for survivors at the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a suicide attacker drove a car laden with explosives into the residence in Sanaa.
A sign for the village of Schneeberg, translated as Snow Mountain, is covered with ice after freezing fog and rain, in northern Austria.
Israeli police forces detain a suspected Palestinian at a supermarket, where another Palestinian stabbed two people according to police and an ambulance service, near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.
(L-R) Beth Ferrier, Helen Hayes, Chelan and their attorney Gloria Allred attend a news conference in Los Angeles, California, to speak publicly about their allegations that comedian Bill Cosby sexually abused and groped them decades ago.
Folk artist Han Xiaoming demonstrates painting with his tongue in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. Han dips his tongue in ink to paint on paper, and uses his fingers to fill in final adjustments. The artist also uses a paintbrush held with his mouth and...more
Actors Lea Seydoux, Daniel Craig and Monica Bellucci pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England.
A seven-year-old boy, who preferred to give only his first name as Benjamin, bandages a horse as he prepares for his polo lessons at the Puesto Viejo Ranch in Canuelas, outside Buenos Aires.
