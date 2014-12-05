Editor's choice
A man rides in a donkey cart past Kenya policemen as he crosses from Kenya into Somalia at the border town of Mandera, Kenya.
A view of ancient, terraced salt ponds at the Maras mines in Cuzco, Peru.
A woman, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, shouts at police officers from behind a barricade separating protesters from the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York.
The Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Orion spacecraft lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a re-interment ceremony for Lieutenant-Colonel John Henry Patterson and his wife Frances in the agricultural cooperative of Avihayil north of Netanya. Patterson, a British commander of the Jewish...more
A man looks into a burnt-out car near the Press House building, a local media agency, after a gun fight between gunmen and policemen in the Chechen capital Grozny.
Civil rights activist Al Sharpton speaks during a news conference at the National Action Network in Harlem, New York.
Posters of various newspapers paying tribute after the death of former South African President Nelson Mandela are seen ahead of his first death anniversary, in Soweto.
A rebel fighter fires a Grad long distance shell towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad located in the city of Jableh at the Syrian coast, from Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province.
Francisco Ascencio, a member of the Salvadorean national amputee soccer team, is massaged before a training session at Jorge "Magico" Gonzalez National Stadium in San Salvador. The El Salvador Amputee National Football team was founded in 1987 by...more
Girls talk to each other in their one-room shack while their grandmother sits outside, in a Christian slum in Islamabad.
European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi addresses a news conference for the first time in the ECB's new 1.3 billion euro headquarters in Frankfurt.
A camel yawns as a tourist checks images on her camera following a ride on a camel safari alongside the Pacific Ocean on Lighthouse Beach, north of Sydney.
President Barack Obama dances with participants during the 92nd annual National Christmas Tree Lighting on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington.
Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they play drums during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai.
Crude oil streams through the desert in south Israel, near the village of Beer Ora, north of Eilat, flooding 200 acres of a desert nature reserve.
A demonstrator protests recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, at Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts.
A student supporter is detained by a riot police officer during a demonstration by teachers in Santiago, Chile.
Lightning can be seen as a large storm front crosses over the Sydney suburb of Wakehurst.
A well-wisher cries under the building where Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej is residing at Siriraj hospital in Bangkok as people gather to pray for his health and celebrate his birthday. The king canceled a public appearance on his 87th birthday...more
A protester holds a sign up to a bus window in Manhattan as thousands take to the streets of New York demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner.
Bodo Ramelow of the Left party (Die Linke) blows a kiss to his wife prior to deputies voting for a new Thuringia state premier in parliament in Erfurt, Germany.
Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres speaks as singer Pharrell Williams is honored by a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California.
An Andalusian horseman leaves after competing in a morphological contest for stallions of four years during the Sicab International Pre Horse Fair in the Andalusian capital of Seville.
