Family members embrace following the funeral for Akai Gurley at the Brown Memorial Baptist Church in Brooklyn, New York December 6, 2014.

Family members embrace following the funeral for Akai Gurley at the Brown Memorial Baptist Church in Brooklyn, New York December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Family members embrace following the funeral for Akai Gurley at the Brown Memorial Baptist Church in Brooklyn, New York December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Half-brother of Akai Gurley, Malaki Palmer, is aided by his father Ken Palmer as he makes a reading during Gurley's funeral at the Brown Memorial Baptist Church in Brooklyn, New York December 6, 2014.

Half-brother of Akai Gurley, Malaki Palmer, is aided by his father Ken Palmer as he makes a reading during Gurley's funeral at the Brown Memorial Baptist Church in Brooklyn, New York December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Half-brother of Akai Gurley, Malaki Palmer, is aided by his father Ken Palmer as he makes a reading during Gurley's funeral at the Brown Memorial Baptist Church in Brooklyn, New York December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Women perform the "Hands-Up Don't Shoot" action in their car as protesters walk by during a march for chokehold death victim Eric Garner in New York December 5, 2014.

Women perform the "Hands-Up Don't Shoot" action in their car as protesters walk by during a march for chokehold death victim Eric Garner in New York December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
Women perform the "Hands-Up Don't Shoot" action in their car as protesters walk by during a march for chokehold death victim Eric Garner in New York December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A protester is taken into custody along FDR Drive in Manhattan in New York City as thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of New York demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 5, 2014.

A protester is taken into custody along FDR Drive in Manhattan in New York City as thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of New York demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
A protester is taken into custody along FDR Drive in Manhattan in New York City as thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of New York demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Logan Browning, with duct tape over her mouth, joins demonstrators protesting against police violence, including the July chokehold death of unarmed black man Eric Garner in New York, as they march near the area where LAPD shot an assault suspect on December 5, in Hollywood, California December 6, 2014.

Logan Browning, with duct tape over her mouth, joins demonstrators protesting against police violence, including the July chokehold death of unarmed black man Eric Garner in New York, as they march near the area where LAPD shot an assault suspect on...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Logan Browning, with duct tape over her mouth, joins demonstrators protesting against police violence, including the July chokehold death of unarmed black man Eric Garner in New York, as they march near the area where LAPD shot an assault suspect on December 5, in Hollywood, California December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
George Mwangi and Joel Warvare Karinga, who survived the Somali militant Islamist group al Shabaab attack last Tuesday, stand in the spot where militants killed 36 non-Muslim workers at a quarry near the town of Mandera, at the Kenya-Somalia border December 6, 2014.

George Mwangi and Joel Warvare Karinga, who survived the Somali militant Islamist group al Shabaab attack last Tuesday, stand in the spot where militants killed 36 non-Muslim workers at a quarry near the town of Mandera, at the Kenya-Somalia border...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
George Mwangi and Joel Warvare Karinga, who survived the Somali militant Islamist group al Shabaab attack last Tuesday, stand in the spot where militants killed 36 non-Muslim workers at a quarry near the town of Mandera, at the Kenya-Somalia border December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Riot police are seen through a cloud of smoke during clashes with masked youths who occupied the Labour Center of Thessaloniki December 6, 2014.

Riot police are seen through a cloud of smoke during clashes with masked youths who occupied the Labour Center of Thessaloniki December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Riot police are seen through a cloud of smoke during clashes with masked youths who occupied the Labour Center of Thessaloniki December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Riot police clash with masked youths occupying the Labour Center of Thessaloniki December 6, 2014.

Riot police clash with masked youths occupying the Labour Center of Thessaloniki December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Riot police clash with masked youths occupying the Labour Center of Thessaloniki December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Demonstrator Carla Mastroianni feeds her baby Sienna during a protest in support of breastfeeding in public, outside Claridge's hotel in London December 6, 2014.

Demonstrator Carla Mastroianni feeds her baby Sienna during a protest in support of breastfeeding in public, outside Claridge's hotel in London December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Demonstrator Carla Mastroianni feeds her baby Sienna during a protest in support of breastfeeding in public, outside Claridge's hotel in London December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People react as a man burns after he was set alight with the help of a fellow protester during a protest in Tuxtla Gutierrez, in the Mexican state of Chiapas December 5, 2014.

People react as a man burns after he was set alight with the help of a fellow protester during a protest in Tuxtla Gutierrez, in the Mexican state of Chiapas December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rene Arauxo

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
People react as a man burns after he was set alight with the help of a fellow protester during a protest in Tuxtla Gutierrez, in the Mexican state of Chiapas December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rene Arauxo
Visitors look at the headless, reclining sculpture of the river god Ilissos at the State Hermitage Museum as part of its 250th anniversary celebration in St Petersburg, December 6, 2014.

Visitors look at the headless, reclining sculpture of the river god Ilissos at the State Hermitage Museum as part of its 250th anniversary celebration in St Petersburg, December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Visitors look at the headless, reclining sculpture of the river god Ilissos at the State Hermitage Museum as part of its 250th anniversary celebration in St Petersburg, December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani reaches out to shake hands with U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel during an arrival ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Kabul December 6, 2014.

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani reaches out to shake hands with U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel during an arrival ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Kabul December 6, 2014. REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani reaches out to shake hands with U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel during an arrival ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Kabul December 6, 2014. REUTERS
An undated handout photo released by Santa Catarina State Police on December 6, 2014 shows a swastika at the bottom of a swimming pool in Vale do Itajai in Santa Catarina state.

An undated handout photo released by Santa Catarina State Police on December 6, 2014 shows a swastika at the bottom of a swimming pool in Vale do Itajai in Santa Catarina state. REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
An undated handout photo released by Santa Catarina State Police on December 6, 2014 shows a swastika at the bottom of a swimming pool in Vale do Itajai in Santa Catarina state. REUTERS
Female delegates take selfies with Alibaba Group Executive Chairman Jack Ma as he arrives for the Fifth Conference of Zhejiang Chamber of Commerce in Beijing, December 6, 2014.

Female delegates take selfies with Alibaba Group Executive Chairman Jack Ma as he arrives for the Fifth Conference of Zhejiang Chamber of Commerce in Beijing, December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Female delegates take selfies with Alibaba Group Executive Chairman Jack Ma as he arrives for the Fifth Conference of Zhejiang Chamber of Commerce in Beijing, December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Stoke City's Charlie Adam gets a yellow card for this foul on Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during their English Premier League soccer match in Stoke, northern England December 6, 2014.

Stoke City's Charlie Adam gets a yellow card for this foul on Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during their English Premier League soccer match in Stoke, northern England December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Stoke City's Charlie Adam gets a yellow card for this foul on Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during their English Premier League soccer match in Stoke, northern England December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Fans of Egypt's Al Ahly light flares during their African Confederations Cup final soccer match against Ivory Coast's Sewe Sport at Cairo stadium, December 6, 2014.

Fans of Egypt's Al Ahly light flares during their African Confederations Cup final soccer match against Ivory Coast's Sewe Sport at Cairo stadium, December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Fans of Egypt's Al Ahly light flares during their African Confederations Cup final soccer match against Ivory Coast's Sewe Sport at Cairo stadium, December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Paris St Germain's Ezequiel Lavezzi reacts next to FC Nantes' goalkeeper Remy Riou during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris December 6, 2014.

Paris St Germain's Ezequiel Lavezzi reacts next to FC Nantes' goalkeeper Remy Riou during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Paris St Germain's Ezequiel Lavezzi reacts next to FC Nantes' goalkeeper Remy Riou during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Sergio Aguero of Manchester City reacts as he walks off the pitch after sustaining an injury during their English Premier League soccer match against Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, December 6, 2014.

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City reacts as he walks off the pitch after sustaining an injury during their English Premier League soccer match against Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Sergio Aguero of Manchester City reacts as he walks off the pitch after sustaining an injury during their English Premier League soccer match against Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Participants dressed in Santa costumes sing during the annual SantaCon event in London December 6, 2014.

Participants dressed in Santa costumes sing during the annual SantaCon event in London December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Participants dressed in Santa costumes sing during the annual SantaCon event in London December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People get their eyes tested at a free eye-care camp on the occasion of Indian politician Babasaheb Ambedkar's death anniversary in Mumbai December 6, 2014.

People get their eyes tested at a free eye-care camp on the occasion of Indian politician Babasaheb Ambedkar's death anniversary in Mumbai December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
People get their eyes tested at a free eye-care camp on the occasion of Indian politician Babasaheb Ambedkar's death anniversary in Mumbai December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A monkey skull necklace hangs around the neck on an indigenous leader, of the Shipibo people from the Peruvian Amazon, as he waits to take part in a formation to highlight the rights of indigenous people, at Agua Dulce beach in Lima's Chorrillos district, December 6, 2014.

A monkey skull necklace hangs around the neck on an indigenous leader, of the Shipibo people from the Peruvian Amazon, as he waits to take part in a formation to highlight the rights of indigenous people, at Agua Dulce beach in Lima's Chorrillos...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
A monkey skull necklace hangs around the neck on an indigenous leader, of the Shipibo people from the Peruvian Amazon, as he waits to take part in a formation to highlight the rights of indigenous people, at Agua Dulce beach in Lima's Chorrillos district, December 6, 2014. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
Female members of the Indian Home Guard hold torches during a march to mark the 68th Raising Day of the Indian Home Guards celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 6, 2014.

Female members of the Indian Home Guard hold torches during a march to mark the 68th Raising Day of the Indian Home Guards celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Female members of the Indian Home Guard hold torches during a march to mark the 68th Raising Day of the Indian Home Guards celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Girls wait to perform ballet at the Prado Boulevard in downtown Havana, December 5, 2014.

Girls wait to perform ballet at the Prado Boulevard in downtown Havana, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
Girls wait to perform ballet at the Prado Boulevard in downtown Havana, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A boy plays on a street in downtown Havana, December 5, 2014.

A boy plays on a street in downtown Havana, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
A boy plays on a street in downtown Havana, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
