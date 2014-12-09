Editor's choice
A kindergarten is seen surrounded by rubble at a demolition site in Xi'An, Shaanxi province, December 8, 2014. According to local government, the kindergarten has been running without license and will be forced to shut down. REUTERS/Stringer
A coalition of faith leaders from the Micah Institute at the New York Theological Seminary perform a spontaneous Die-In protest at New York City Hall in response to police violence in New York.
A protester scuffles with police officers while Chen Deming, president of China's Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS), arrives for an an eight-day visit, at Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan.
An aerial view of toppled coconut trees by a remote village in Dolores, Eastern Samar, central Philippines.
Policemen run along with driver Shiv Kumar Yadav (C) who is accused of a rape outside a court in New Delhi, December 8, 2014. U.S. online ride-hailing service Uber has been banned from operating in the Indian capital after a female passenger accused...more
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims walk to the holy city of Kerbala, ahead of the holy Shi'ite ritual of Arbaeen, in Najaf, Iraq, December 8, 2014. Arbaeen falls 40 days after the holy day of Ashura.
Members of Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters eat on their vehicle on the outskirts of Baiji, north of Baghdad, December 8, 2014.
Flames spread from a massive fire at the sight of a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles, December 8, 2014.
Blindfolded suspects crouch as they are detained during a security operation in Hodan district of the capital Mogadishu, December 8, 2014, against suspected militant Islamist group al Shabaab sympathisers.
A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from Bravo Co 2/147th AVN Renegades flies support for U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel over Kuwait City, December 8, 2014. Hagel flew out to Camp Buehring to visit with troops stationed there. REUTERS/Mark Wilson/Pool
Five-year-old Sonu holds balloons as he helps his father at a fair in Mumbai, December 8, 2014.
A general view of damaged houses swept by Typhoon Hagupit in Eastern Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.
Ami Denborg (C), sister of Anni Dewani, leaves a court with family members in Cape Town December 8, 2014. The South African court cleared Shrien Dewani on Monday of charges that he paid hitmen to kill his wife while they were on honeymoon in Cape...more
A protester flees as police officers try to disperse a crowd comprised largely of student demonstrators during a protest against police violence in the U.S., in Berkeley, California early December 7, 2014.
A man and a child walk in the snow at the destroyed war memorial at Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donetsk, December 7, 2014.
Protesters retreat while police officers deploy teargas to disperse a crowd comprised largely of student protesters during a protest against police violence in the U.S., in Berkeley, California December 7, 2014.
Huge protest banners block a main road along with tents set up by pro-democracy protesters outside the government headquarters at Admiralty in Hong Kong December 7, 2014. The Chinese characters on the banners read, "Support the students. I want real...more
Children look out of a window at an evacuation center for the coastal community, to shelter from Typhoon Hagupit, near Manila, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Cheryl Gagalac
A member of the Imperial Russian Ballet waits to perform Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" at Arena hall in Zenica, Bosnia December 7, 2014.
Thousands of runners in Father Christmas suits pose for a group photo after completing an annual Santa fun run from Darling Harbour to the Sydney Opera House, December 7, 2014.
Pearl Harbor survivors wait for ceremonies honoring the 73rd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor to start at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2014.
Strong winds and waves brought by Typhoon Hagupit pound the seawall in Legazpi City, Albay province southern Luzon December 7, 2014.
Policemen escort driver Shiv Kumar Yadav (3rd R in black jacket) who is accused of a rape outside a court in New Delhi December 8, 2014. U.S. online ride-hailing service Uber has been banned from operating in the Indian capital after a female...more
An undated handout photo released by Santa Catarina State Police on December 6, 2014 shows a swastika at the bottom of a swimming pool in Vale do Itajai, Santa Catarina state, Brazil. According to local media reports, police officers in a helicopter...more
President Barack Obama gives a thumbs-up as he and first lady Michelle Obama arrive in their box to celebrate the 2014 Kennedy Center honorees including actor Tom Hanks (2nd L) and comedienne Lily Tomlin (L), at the Kennedy Center in Washington,...more
Actor Tyrese Gibson and daughter Shayla Somer join demonstrators protesting against police violence, including the July chokehold death of unarmed black man Eric Garner in New York, as they march near the area where LAPD shot an assault suspect, in...more
A Vietnamese fan wipes blood on his head after scuffles between fans during the first leg of the Suzuki Cup 2014 semi-final match between Vietnam and Malaysia at Shah Alam stadium in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2014.
A plainclothes policewoman searches female passengers, traveling to Nairobi, for weapons in Mandera at the Kenya-Somalia border December 8, 2014.
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. Furniture retailer IKEA has converted one of the cinema halls, completely replacing standard seats with their furniture,...more
Vitor Martins poses as he puts on his Santa outfit inside his house, before a performance with children in Sao Caetano do Sul's town square, near Sao Paulo, December 7, 2014. Martins has dressed as Santa Claus, working at shopping centers and various...more
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at the Carlyle hotel in New York, December 7, 2014. Prince William and his wife Kate are on their first visit to New York City, a whirlwind trip that...more
Four men cover their faces while being photographed at a police station in Chongqing municipality, December 6, 2014. The men were brought into police station for questioning after local residents accused them as frauds, begging for money at public...more
(L-R) Pastor Greg Waybright speaks with Emmanuel (son), Matthew Huang, Grace Huang and Josiah (son) during their first public appearance after leaving Qatar, at Lake Avenue Church in Pasadena, California December 7, 2014. The couple was convicted and...more
Marilyn Monroe impersonator April Q. Russell joins demonstrators protesting against police violence, including the July chokehold death of unarmed black man Eric Garner in New York, as they march near the area where LAPD shot an assault suspect, in...more
(L-R) European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici, Head of French Treasury Bruno Bezard and French Finance Minister Michel Sapin attend a euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels December 8, 2014.
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel speaks to American troops during a visit to Forward Operating Base Gamberi December 7, 2014. Hagel met with troops in Afghanistan on what is likely his last visit there before stepping down from his post, and one...more
Edith Mora Mora Venancio, sister of Alexander Mora Venancio, mourns next to others women at their house in El Pericon, December 6, 2014. Forensics identified the remains of Alexander Mora Venancio, one of the 43 missing students of Ayotzinapa Teacher...more
