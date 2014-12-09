U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel speaks to American troops during a visit to Forward Operating Base Gamberi December 7, 2014. Hagel met with troops in Afghanistan on what is likely his last visit there before stepping down from his post, and one...more

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel speaks to American troops during a visit to Forward Operating Base Gamberi December 7, 2014. Hagel met with troops in Afghanistan on what is likely his last visit there before stepping down from his post, and one day after he announced that the U.S. will keep up to 1,000 more soldiers in Afghanistan a year longer than previously planned.

