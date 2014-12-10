Detail view of a wood railway boxcar at the Drancy internment camp memorial in Drancy, near Paris December 8, 2014. France said it had agreed to put $60 million into a fund managed by the United States to compensate Holocaust victims deported by...more

Detail view of a wood railway boxcar at the Drancy internment camp memorial in Drancy, near Paris December 8, 2014. France said it had agreed to put $60 million into a fund managed by the United States to compensate Holocaust victims deported by French state rail firm SNCF to Nazi death camps, a deal that protects it from future U.S. Litigation. About 76,000 Jews were arrested in France during World War Two and transported in appalling conditions in railway boxcars to concentration camps such as Auschwitz, where most died.

